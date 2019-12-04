GoSolar Fund, to provide short-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in Renewable Energy Securities globally

Petros Global Solutions is set to spin-off US$100 million worth of shareholder funds into a new Fund corporation under the new framework mapped by OECD Forum

GIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petros Global Solutions Group is set to spin-off around US$100 million worth of shareholder funds into a new Fund corporation under the new framework mapped by the OECD Forum on Green Finance and Investment.

The GoSolar Fund comprises of shareholder funds for both Petros and previous GoSolar shareholders who wanted to participate in the subscription of new shares for the new Fund corporation.

The components of the Fund will be centered on Renewable Energy projects and related investments globally. The Fund is projected to earn 1% to 3% monthly, based on several fixed-income yield and equity return it has in its pipeline.

The fund will be led by Oliver Heinz, concurrently managing director and trust officer for fixed income and multi-asset group at Petros Global Solutions.

The Fund will have unique features open to current GoSolar Mining clients, including a crypto currency asset portion. It is suitable for investors pursuing a growth strategy and who have a short to medium term investment horizon. Clients will have the option of earning returns daily, a fixed guaranteed amount monthly or avail of a compounding feature for his earnings.

According to Heinz, “the Fund is tailored for various investment vehicles of choice for investors who seek diversified, well-managed portfolio that can fulfill one’s investment goals. For investors who are committed to saving the environment, the Fund has basic components in an investment portfolio geared for growth.”

The fund is to be available by January 2020, details are found here:

https://gosolarmining.com/renewable-energy-fund



