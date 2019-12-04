AGORA SecureWare Adds Compliance Modules to its Encrypted Trust Rooms

AGORA’s cloud-based Compliance Modules simplify compliance efforts and reduce risk for highly regulated industries

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AGORA SecureWare Adds Compliance Modules to its Encrypted Trust RoomsAGORA’s cloud-based Compliance Modules simplify compliance efforts and reduce risk for highly regulated industries.Zürich, Switzerland and Ottawa, Canada -- December 4, 2019 - Swiss-based compliance and security vendor AGORA SecureWare SA announced today the launch of AGORA Compliance Modules, an innovative and easy-to-use regulatory compliance solution to complement its secure encrypted collaboration software, AGORA Trust Rooms. AGORA Compliance Modules automatically scan, categorize, classify, and audit uploaded files, immediately encrypting and securing the content. Its policy-based compliance engine allows for tightly controlled access, movement and collaboration permissions of the files on a granular scale, all controlled and defined by user and corporate-set policies.The AGORA Compliance Module’s scanning software employs an innovative combination of key word identifiers, proximity matching and pattern recognition to provide accurate assessments of a document’s type and level of sensitivity, from national and regional modifiers to specific documentation standards and key terms by vertical. This advanced level of sensitivity for content recognition allows organizations to confidently ensure that sensitive information is secured, and that policy is automatically enacted correctly for each document.“With AGORA Compliance Modules, organizations have ubiquitous control and visibility over their data compliance posture, including the ability to maintain ongoing content compliance lifecycle, with no effort or change in workflow placed on the user,” said Patrick Herber, AGORA’s Chief Technology Officer. “By simply dragging and dropping one’s files into an encrypted AGORA Trust Room, files are automatically scanned for sensitive or regulated content, automatically categorized and, immediately encrypted on the fly without any user intervention.”“AGORA has delivered a comprehensive yet very easy-to-use solution for organisations who might be overwhelmed by compliance requirements. Within just a few clicks, AGORA Trust Rooms and Compliance Modules handle everything seamlessly. Fantastic!” – Martin Law, CEO AgilityIS - UK“With LGPD being enforced as of February 2020, we are excited to offer AGORA Compliance Modules and Trust Room Security to our customer base here in Brazil and throughout Latin America.” – André Galvão, Managing Partner at Jerovia Soluções de Segurança da Informação Ltda - Brazil“All of the complexity is under the covers within the Trust Rooms, and AGORA gives enterprises full control over its compliance and secure collaboration. Compliance Reports are fabulous, and very useful.” – Hannes Boesch, CEO Arpage AG – Switzerland“We are thrilled to partner with AGORA. With the real estate industry being highly regulated around trade, collaborating with AGORA will complement Haüskey’s capability to provide our users industry leading personal and financial data security, document encryption and a secure digital deal room.” – Neel Kawale, CEO Haüskey - CanadaAGORA Trust Rooms are encrypted digital rooms where files can be securely stored, edited and collaborated on with any device. Data securely stored within AGORA Trust Rooms is encrypted separately from the room itself, which employs industry standards-based encryption, authentication, access controls, audit and compliance methods.AGORA Compliance Modules available:Personal Information• Personally Identifiable Information (PII)• EU - General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)• Switzerland - Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP)• Brazil - General Data Protection Law (LGPD)• Canada – Personal IdentifiersHealthcare• Protected Health Information (PHI)• US - Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)• Canada - Provincial Health Insurance PlansFinancial• Personal Financial Information (PFI)• Finance: Banking, financial transactions, IBAN, credit cards• US Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)AGORA Trust Rooms and Compliance Modules are available in the cloud, on-premises, or as a hybrid deployment. In addition to the web-based client, apps for iOS and Android are also available. AGORA supports 9 languages, and all standard file formats, including Microsoft Office, PDF, PDF/A, images, text and video files, up to a file size of 4GB each. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and nested attachments are also supported.About AGORAAGORA is a compliance-driven, ultra-secure platform for file sharing, collaboration and productivity in the cloud. It enables ongoing compliance and security life-cycle management, giving greater control over sensitive content. Trusted globally by leading financial, insurance, healthcare, government and telecom organizations, AGORA is an enterprise-wide safety net and repository for highly valuable data.



