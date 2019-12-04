Has Sunday Times Property Millionaire Alfie Best Found A Solution to The UK Housing Crisis
Sunday Times Rich List Multi-Millionaire Alfie Best founder of Wyldecrest Parks launches a complete property training academy
Alfie’s new training company is called “Alfie Best Property Growth”. The company has now launched with the intention to change lives and create a property growth education and wealth growth for his delegates and students who will be trained and then graduate when the achieve each level of success.
74% of Would-Be First Time Buyers Believe That The Dream of Home Ownership Is Already Over. I want to help change That. If there is one thing that I know, its property and how to grow an successful portfolio. If we do not make immediate changes to support the younger generation today, helping, guiding and educating them to buy their own homes, the very future of the UK’s financial foundation is at risk.
Property is the love of my life. Now I want to give something back and help keep the dreams alive of many amazing hard-working people in the UK, that wish to get themselves on the property ladder. We must keep the property ownership dream alive for tomorrow.
I have worked out a strategy that could guarantee our new students will be able to buy their first property within 24 months of working with myself and my property training team, but they will need to possess a positive can-do attitude and commit to the process. Our academy offers four stages of growth personal and wealth property development.
1 - First Time Buyer
2 - Existing Homes Owners Portfolio Growth
3 - Advanced Investors and Developers
4 - Global Property Consortium
We are giving 50 inspired people an opportunity to attend my first-time home buyer’s property event launch in February 2020, where I will train and coach them, providing them with our Alfie Best Property Growth Academy Blueprint for property ownership success.
We will then select the most inspired people during the event to work with our elite property training and investment team in what I am calling, Alfie Best Property Growth Academy. We will work together over a 24-month period to support them fulfil their dreams. I am inwardly confident that one of my students will secure their first home outright, within 6 months of joining my personal property training academy.
Editors Notes
Alfie Best is the founder and Chairman of Wyldecrest Parks, Europe’s Park Home Operator. The company has a valuation of £700 million pounds. Alfie Best has business interests in the UK, USA and Barbados. His new company is called “Alfie Best Property Growth Academy”.
Welcome to Alfie Best Property Growth Academy
