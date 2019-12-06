Groom & Associates responds to the high demand for technology and engineering talent by changing their focus.

Canada’s leading recruitment firm Groom Associates now specializes in recruiting talent for specific sectors.

Groom & Associates now specializes in recruiting talent for specific sectors.

“We now serve the IT and AI, Life Sciences, Engineering and Industrial, and Finance industries exclusively,” says Karen Groom, founder and CEO of Groom.

As Canadian cities are becoming important hubs for AI research, and as the country’s pharmaceutical market is predicted to grow to $25 billion by 2021 according to various reports, demand for tech and engineering specialists seems to be outpacing supply.

“Engineers, data scientists, and other IT professionals have a lot of choice when it comes to where they want to work. Biopharma and tech companies are popping up all over the country, and they all require highly skilled people,” explains Groom.

One notable challenge faced by employers in these industries is hiring specialists who possess both leadership and managerial experience.

“We work with clients seeking to fill roles that simply didn’t exist 10 or even 5 years ago, such as Blockchain Engineer or Data Scientist. It means that people with the hard skills for these emerging roles might have the talent, but not necessarily years of executive experience,” she says.

Canadian employers turn to Groom when looking to fill AI, IT, and engineering roles because many of the recruiters at Groom & Associates have education or work experience in the STEM fields themselves. They’re able to genuinely connect with candidates to ensure a sound understanding of what a candidate wants, and whether or not their skills and attitude suit the role in question – including managerial positions. According to Groom, employers must also promote their corporate culture and other variables in order to attract talent.

“It’s important that companies promise more than a competitive salary; they must offer interesting and challenging projects that will be meaningful to the people they seek to hire,” reveals Groom.



“We help companies better communicate their corporate culture and corporate social responsibility to candidates, because it's something that candidates today are interested in. It’s not that salary isn’t important, but people are keenly interested in how a company is seeking to improve society, where they’ll fit in, what the working atmosphere is like, and how dedicated to diversity a company is.”

The Groom team is comprised of hiring experts from a myriad of cultural backgrounds and languages, and proudly reports that diversity is their strength. They believe that diversity is important not only for attracting top candidates, but for better employee retention rates and company success as a whole.

“We’ve decided to serve the specific industries that we believe have enormous growth potential. Our clients are benefitting from our narrowed focus and from our team of recruiters with backgrounds in technology and science; not to mention our dedication to promoting diversity.”



