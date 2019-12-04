Elastomers Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Elastomers market Expected to reach 42.3 thousand kilotons by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% for the period of 2018-2023.

This report breaks the global elastomers market into two major markets: thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) and thermoset elastomers (TSE).

Thermoset elastomers, also known as rubbers, include natural rubber (NR) and synthetic rubber. Synthetic rubbers include isoprene rubber (IR), butadiene rubber (BR), styrene butadiene rubber (SBR), nitrile rubber (NBR), chloroprene rubber (CR), butyl rubber (IIR), ethylene propylene rubber (EPM and EPDM). NR, IR, BR, SBR, NBR and CR are unsaturated rubbers. IIR, EPM and EPDM are saturated rubbers. Other saturated rubbers with relatively small volumes include epichlorohydrin rubber (ECO), polyacrylic rubber (e.g., ACM, ABR), silicone rubber, fluorosilicone rubber (FVMQ), fluoroelastomers (e.g., FKM, FEPM) and chlorosulfonated polyethylene (CSM).

Thermoplastic elastomers include thermoplastic styrenic elastomer (TPS), thermoplastic polyurethane (TPO), thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV), thermoplastic copolyester (TPEE) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Other TPEs with relatively small volumes of consumption include thermoplastic acrylics (TPA), thermoplastic polyvinylchloride (TPVC) and Melt Processible Rubber (MPR). TPS, also known as styrene block copolymer (SBC), is the largest product in terms of volume. SBC includes Styrene-butadiene-styrene (SBS), styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS), styrene-ethylene/butylene-styrene (SEBS) and styrene-isoprene-styrene (SEPS).

Reasons for Doing This Study

There three primary reasons for doing this study are for:



- Elastomers manufacturers and suppliers to understand market trends and new technologies in the industry to plan their production and research & development (R&D) for the next few years and beyond.

- Resins and raw material suppliers to understand the market trends and technological requirements from elastomers.

- Elastomer users such as tires companies to understand the trends of technologies and markets to make the best raw materials choices and to improve their products in the future.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for the elastomers and analyzes global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017 (considering as base year), estimates for 2018 and forecast for 2023 with projection of compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast duration.

The report includes discussion of technological, regulatory, security, and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global elastomers market and current trends within the industry.

The report includes discussion of product types such as styrene butadiene rubber, butadiene rubber, nitrile rubber, isobutylene isoprene rubber, ethylene propylene rubber, polyisoprene rubber, chloroprene rubber, styrene block copolymers, thermoplastic polyolefins, thermoplastic vulcanizate, thermoplastic polyurethane, thermoplastic polyester elastomer and others. It also includes discussion of application types such as tires and automotive components, sports products, medical products, appliances, industrial and others (architecture, modifiers).

In the elastomers market, products have been segmented into thermoplastic and thermoset segments. The thermoset segment is sub-segmented into natural and synthetic elastomers. The synthetic segment is further sub-segmented into isoprene & polyisoprene rubber (IR), butadiene and polybutadiene rubber (BR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), nitrile, nitrile-butadiene, acrylonitrile rubber (NBR), ethylene-propylene rubber (EPM) and ethylene-propylene-diene rubber (EPDM) and others. The thermoplastics segment has been segmented into styrene-thermoplastic-elastomers (TPE-S), elastomeric alloys, thermoplastic urethane elastomers, thermoplastic polyester elastomers and others.

The report concludes with a special focus on the detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global elastomers market.

Report Includes:

- 50 tables

- An overview of the global market for the elastomers and their applications in different industry vertical

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Characterization and quantification of global elastomers market by product type, end user, application industry and geographical region

- Coverage of all major elastomers type such as Isoprene & Polyisoprene Rubber (IR), Butadiene & Polybutadiene Rubber (BR), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), Nitrile, Nitrile-Butadiene, Acrylonitrile Rubber (NBR), Styrene-Thermoplastic-Elastomers (TPE-S), Thermoplastic Urethane Elastomers, Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers and others

- Regional dynamics of atrial fibrillation for level covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Other emerging markets

- Detailed analysis of major drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the global elastomers market

- Discussion of the major players across each regional market, including Basf SE, Celanese Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Dupont and Evonik Industries

