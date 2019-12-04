Cyber Insurance Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Cyber Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Cyber Insurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cyber Insurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

Cyber-insurance is an insurance product that is used to protect businesses and private users from online risks and often from risks associated with IT infrastructure and activities. These risks are generally not included in the traditional business liability policy, or at least not explicitly defined in traditional insurance products.

The coverage offered by cyber-insurance policies may include first-party coverage against losses like theft, data destruction, hacking, extortion, and denial of service attacks; liability coverage indemnifying companies for damages to others caused, for instance, by failure to safeguard data or defamation, errors and omissions; and other benefits not limited to regular security-audit, post-incident public relations and investigative expenses, and criminal reward funds.

Nowadays, as cyber-attacks become the norm, even though they threaten to spread to a global epidemic, cyber insurers around the world see how organizations and end-users are fighting to protect against potential data disasters and information.

North America dominates the online insurance market and occupies 89% of the entire online insurance market in 2016. Mandatory cybersecurity laws in many US states have led to higher penetration of liability insurance policies. Europe penetrates much less into cybersecurity than the United States. The European Council recently issued data protection and security rules that are expected to enter into force in 2018. These rules will require companies to acquire security policies and Cybernetics. Although the Asia-Pacific region represents a small percentage, CAGR is expected to grow during the billing period due to an increase in the number of heresy attacks.

The study includes data on critical constraints, factors, competitive environment, regulatory forces, key strategies implemented by key players, and opportunities that are expected to have a profound impact on market growth. A detailed analysis of these factors allows us to obtain reliable forecasts of the dynamics of future growth of the e-insurance market

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Cyber Insurance market. This report focused on Cyber Insurance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Cyber Insurance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The latest advancements in Cyber Insurance industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Cyber Insurance industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Cyber Insurance types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Cyber Insurance industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Cyber Insurance business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.

The Following Key Manufacturers Are Covered:

American International Group

The Chubb Corporation

Zurich Insurance Co

XL Group Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Munich Re Group

Lloyd’s

Lockton Companies

AON PLC

Major Applications As Follows:

Healthcare

Retail

Financial Services

Information Technology and Services

Others

Major Type As Follows:

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Medium Enterprise

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Cyber Insurance Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Cyber Insurance industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Cyber Insurance industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

