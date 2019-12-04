Digital Transaction Management (DTM) 2019 Global Opportunities And Industry Analysis Forecasts To 2024

digital transaction management market will grow nearly $34.4 billion by 2023 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Industry

Description

The global Digital Transaction Management (DTM) Market is projected to reach USD 10,528.2 million by 2026, according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. Digital transaction management is method of transforming traditional document-based processes to digital/electronic platform. In 2017 the electronic signatures solution segment dominated this market and in terms of regions North America is observed to be the leading contributor in the global market.

This study includes a detailed analysis of key trends and geographic information regarding the DTM market and its various segments. It also provides global market size, compounded annual growth rates (CAGR) and revenue prospects for various segments and sub-segments through 2023. The DTM market is segmented based on service type: e-signatures, workflow automation, document sharing and archiving, and security and authentication. The scope also includes the market size of e-signature software for both on-premises and cloud-based subscriptions, and it also considers the vendors such as Box, Google Drive and others who provide storage, team collaboration and workflow automation solutions.

The market is also segmented by deployment of DTM devices in various operating environments. Further, it is segmented based on adoption among end-user types including consumers and small, medium and large businesses. The study is primarily aimed at an analysis of the major application areas of DTMs across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (RoW) and by verticals such as government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, and supply chain and logistics.

The report also profiles key DTM vendors with leading market shares and provides a competitive analysis of them. Leading players in the market include DocuSign, Adobe, OneSpan, Citrix Systems, Namirial and EuroNovate. Estimated values used are based on vendors’ total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

- 30 data tables and 20 additional tables

- Detailed overview of the technologies associated and global markets for digital transaction management (DTM) solution

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017, estimates for 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

- Segmentation of the global DTM market by service types, end users, and deployment of small cells devices in operating environments

- Workflow management of DTM as a business application and outlining of its difference from cloud-based storage and other SaaS solutions

- Key trends and geographic information regarding DTM market across verticals such as government, BFSI, retail, healthcare, education, supply chain and logistics, and many others

- Examination of vendor landscape, key DTM vendors and their competitive analysis

- Company profiles of the major players of the industry, including Assuresign Llc, Box Inc., Comsigntrust, Docusign Inc., Kofax Inc., and Onespan Inc.

Adobe Systems Inc.

Assuresign Llc

Box Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Rightsignature)

Comsigntrust

Cudasign (By Barracuda Networks)

Docusign Inc.

Insight Technology Solutions Oy

Kofax Inc.

Onespan Inc.

Topaz Systems Inc.

Other Prominent Vendors

Apilayer Gmbh (Eversign)

Captricity Inc.

Docufirst

Eoriginal Inc.

Fluix

Gmo Globalsign Inc.

Mi-Corp.

Namirial Information Technology

Thinksmart Llc

Zorrosign Inc

