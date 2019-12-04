Alternative Utility Services, Inc. launches WaterWatch – a Cloud-Based Water Management Program

AUS Energy has launched WaterWatch, a cloud-based water management service for property management companies and building owners.

DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Water and sewer bills are rapidly becoming the highest utility expense, and one of the easiest ways for property owners and operators to control these rising costs is to avoid paying for water they don’t use, particularly when that water use comes as the result of leaks in faucets, irrigation systems, toilets, and more. In fact, the American Water Works Association reports that just a single leaking toilet has the potential to leak as much as 300 gallons per day, every day; just a few leaky toilets in one building could cost thousands of dollars annually in wasted water costs.Property owners can now find those problems when they arise using WaterWatch, a highly-effective cloud-based water consumption management program that tracks real-time usage trends and abnormalities in water usage down to the day, hour, or even minute, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from any computer, tablet or smartphone.“The most information a typical property owner gets about their water usage is just a bill every 1-2 months,” says Hans Herrmann, Vice President of Business Development. “That bill provides zero information about how and when the water is being used. With WaterWatch, our clients can see what is happening day by day, even minute by minute, with the kind of granularity they need to identify usage patterns, water running times, and occupancy data – all of which can help both identify and stop leaks before they become costly.”AUS Energy works with apartments, condo associations, and hotels of all sizes, helping them find the best water saving solutions. And, through their Water Savings as a Service program , property owners can undergo a complete water system upgrade without any up-front capital expenditure and - most importantly – without any new debt attached to their balance sheet.“With the rapidly-changing competitive landscape forcing businesses of all types to search for creative and effective ways to boost their profits, we are easily one of the most exciting solutions to come along in a very, very long time," says Hans Herrmann.More information about the WaterWatch solution can be found by calling AUS Energy at 800-392-4287, or by email at info@ausenergy.com.About Alternative Utility Services, Inc.Since 1993, Alternative Utility Services, Inc. has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy and water efficiency for businesses nationwide through innovative solutions that lower energy consumption, reduce energy spend, and increase profits. The company’s exceptional staff of energy experts look help companies accomplish their energy efficiency objectives through their extensive suite of solutions, and can be reached at info@ausenergy.com.



