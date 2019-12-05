Cosmetic Dentistry in Reading Helping Patients Smile with Confidence

ADS offers dental implants and dentures in Reading

Affordable Dental Solutions offers dental implants, dentures, and crowns.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable replacement options for missing or damaged teeth are available from Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading. Patients can find high-quality, affordable care from ADS’s team of Reading dentists.

Dental implants are one of the services ADS offers in Reading. A single dental implant includes both the abutment and crown for only $2,000. The stability and longevity of dental implants have made them a popular treatment option.

ADS also offers dentures in Reading. Full dentures cost only $650 per arch and partial dentures cost only $750 per arch. Implant-retained dentures are available for $2,999 when two dental implants are added to a patient’s existing lower denture.

“Patients sometimes opt for implant-retained dentures because of the stability they provide,” explains Dr. Kerri Ann Swan of ADS.

Crowns are also a service provided by ADS. Dental crowns help repair a tooth damaged by decay and are color-matched to a patient’s existing teeth.

To learn more about affordable crowns, dentures, and dental implants in Reading, request an appointment with ADS by visiting https://affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

About Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.