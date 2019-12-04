Cloud Security and Vulnerability Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global Cloud Security and Vulnerability Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Security and Vulnerability Industry

Description

The growth of the digital world has opened business opportunities for numerous companies and individuals. However, with all this, the digital economy has also opened itself to unscrupulous hackers and cyber-attackers. The last 10 years have witnessed the strong emergence of computer hackers attacking businesses of varying sizes in nearly every industry. Ransomware has become a recurring theme in the last couple of years, with organizations and users experiencing demands for money in return for access to their files and data.

A key development in this regard has also been the changing approach of handling personally identifiable information (PII) or sensitive personal information (SPI). Users’ exposure to social media and digital products is higher than ever, and with increasing digital products and touchpoints, every user is generating and exposing exponentially more data to companies and product developers. While the early phases of social media and internet exposure did not concern the users as much, a barrage of attacks and breaches in large organizations has fueled security concerns on a large scale. This development has

also forced organizations to develop strong holistic security measures to ensure user safety and the safety of their businesses as well.

The cloud security and vulnerability technologies market is expected to reach $10.1 billion by 2022. The market is estimated at $5.3 billion in 2017, with the next five years likely to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The number of network attacks, data security and network breaches has grown substantially. And as businesses across geographies and verticals move to the cloud, the imperative to adapt strong security measures grows even further. This is further accentuated by the rising adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the bring your own device (BYOD) corporate IT network access philosophy opening new avenues for cybercriminals to breach the secure data of consumers. As a result, enterprises of all sizes will increasingly invest in cloud security solutions to be secure while reaping benefits of better ROI from cloud adoption. Faster time-to-deployment, reduced software maintenance efforts and direct web access from any location are the major drivers for adopting cloud-based security solutions.

Report Scope:

This report focuses on the global markets for cloud security and vulnerability technologies. The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cloud security and vulnerability applications. The cloud security and vulnerability market by application is segmented by identity and access management, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, web security, messaging security, network security and vulnerability assessment. In terms of end-use industry sectors, the market is segmented into government; banking and financial services; information technology (IT) and communications; retail; media and entertainment; manufacturing; and others.

The estimated and forecast market revenues given in this report represent the summation of revenues from major players. All dollar estimates in this report are based on 2017 constant dollars.

In addition to the above, the report also showcases the drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market collected through a combination of primary and secondary research. The report also provides market share analysis and key vendor analysis with detailed profiles of the top cloud security and vulnerability assessment companies. The strategies adopted by the stakeholders, as well as mergers and acquisitions, are provided in the report in order to further analyze ongoing market trends.

Report Includes:

- 50 data tables

- An overview of the global markets for cloud security and vulnerability technologies.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

- A look at key trends in the market, including industry trends, fast growth in vulnerability, global IT trends, and adoption of managed security service providers.

- Analysis of the market’s dynamics, specifically growth drivers, challenges and opportunities, as well as competitive analysis.

- Breakdown of security and vulnerability management market by deployment, type, industry vertical, geography, and application.

- Profiles of major players of the industry.

