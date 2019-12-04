Legal Cannabis Market 2019 Global Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2025

New Study Reports "Legal Cannabis Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

High Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry to Augment Legal Cannabis Market

This report provides in depth study of “Legal Cannabis Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Legal Cannabis Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Cannabis is considered a drug, which is made up of numerous cannabinoids and other compounds. Also referred to as marijuana, cannabis is a family of plants called Cannabaceae. Based on attributes such as, color, shape, height, and smell, it is identified by two major types, Cannabis Sativa and Cannabis Indica.

The legal cannabis market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years and is predicted to retain its position over the forecast period. The growth can be majorly attributed to several factors such as, growth of the vaporizer market, rapid cannabis legalization, increasing number of medical cannabis patients, and rising cannabis consumption. The use of advanced technologies in cannabis cultivation is predicted to augment the growth of the legal cannabis market across the globe. The industry has been developing with the introduction of latest processes which are used in the cultivation of cannabis. The process ae extremely helpful in enhancing the quality and improving production level. These factors are predicted to bolster the growth of the legal cannabis market during the estimated timeframe.

Moreover, the surging adoption of cannabis as a pharmaceutical product in order to treat severe medical conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, arthritis, and other neurological conditions, will further propel the demand for legal cannabis across the globe. Surging need for pain management therapies coupled with rising burden of chronic pain among the geriatric population will drive the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the dearth of banking and financial services coupled with the complex legal norms and product restrictions are some of the major concerns likely to hinder the growth of the legal cannabis market across the globe.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the noteworthy players prevalent in the global Aurora Cannabis, Bhang Corporation, Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Mentor, Capital, Cannoid, CBD American Shaman, CV Sciences, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, Meadow Care, mCig, NuLeaf Naturals, Pharmahemp, Terra Tech, United Cannabis and more.

Segmental Analysis

The global legal cannabis market has been segmented on the basis of type and end users.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the legal cannabis market spans across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, regions like Europe and North America will witness massive gains during the forecast period. The legal cannabis market will register the largest growth over the assessment period and its growth can be majorly accredited to the surging demand and popularity of medical cannabis in these regions.

The legal cannabis market in North America will generate the largest share and is highly driven by the growth in the Canadian and the U.S. markets. The market is also propelled by the surging legalization of cannabis for recreational as well as medical purposes. Moreover, the surging awareness among the consumers associated with the health benefits of cannabis has further created new doors of opportunities for the market globally. Moreover, the market is further augmented by the presence of major industry giants such as Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, and Medical Marijuana Inc., who are investing and collaborating for the development of novel products in order to fulfill the demands of the consumers. These factors are likely to generate revenues for the regional market during the anticipated timeframe.

Industry News:

A new report added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Legal Cannabis Market is anticipated to expand at 23.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2018 and 2025. The global legal marijuana market is expected to touch USD 66.3 billion by the end of 2025.

