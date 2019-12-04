Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Market 2019

Industry Overview

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing devices are capable of monitoring an array of variables such as acoustic perturbations, strain, and temperature, amongst others. These fibre optic sensors were initially developed to analyze the operational status and performance of optical fibres that have been employed to transmit voice or data. Considering that fibre optics are poor conductors of electricity, fibre optic sensors are ideal for regions experiencing high voltage electricity. Additionally, distributed fibre optic sensing devices are also resistant to electromagnetic interferences and can withstand high temperatures.

Market by Top Distributed Fiber Optic Sensing Companies, this report covers

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Yokogawa Electric

Ziebel

AP Sensing

Omnisens

OptaSense

Silixa

As a result, distributed fibre optic sensing elements are widely used in regions where electric sensors cannot operate. Other advantages offered by fibre optics sensors are low cost, lightweight, high band, and immunity to electromagnetic and radio-frequency interferences.

The market for distributed fibre optic sensing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2%. This growth is a result of an increase in disposable incomes, the rapid rate of urbanization, emerging economies, and a boost in the housing and security market.

Segmentation

Depending on the high degree of usage in certsain sectors, the distributed fibre optic sensing market is segmented based on its application as:

Oil and gas

Industrial

Civil engineering

Safety and security

Power and utility

The report brings to light the fact that the oil and gas sector occupies nearly 30% of the market share for the global fibre optics sensing industry.

Further, based on the type of distributed fibre optic sensing devices, the industry can also be divided into intrinsic fibre optic sensing and extrinsic fibre optic sensing.

Regional Analysis

The report divides the global fibre optic sensing market based on its geographical location as:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It was observed that the North American region dominated the market in terms of revenue. It is closely followed by the Asia-Pacific region

Industry News

Adoption of photodetectors in fibre optics sensing is penetrating in electronic circuits and seeping in our day-to-day consumer electronics items such as remotes, motion sensors, etc. However, the industry is making headways with the prevalence of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Given that fibre optics and optical sensors offer a near-lossless channel, these are about to define the future of electronics.

