Rechargeable E-cigarette Industry Trends 2019 Global Share, Market Size, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Rechargeable E-cigarette Industry 2019

Market Overview

Rechargeable E-cigarette, also known as electronic cigarettes, are vaporizers that are designed like cigarettes. Rechargeable E-cigarette emits vapors in the form of smoke. Rechargeable E-cigarette comes with a battery that can be charged. Rechargeable E-cigarette doesn’t contain any form of tobacco and can be reused again and again by charging the battery. Rechargeable E-cigarette comes with different varieties of flavors like chocolate, vanilla, etc. Rechargeable E-cigarette is given to cigarette addicts as some studies prove rechargeable E-cigarette is a safer alternative to tobacco filled cigarettes and the product can help addicted persons to quit cigarettes.

Market by Top Rechargeable E-cigarette Companies, this report covers

Ezee Products

White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes

Imperial Brands

British American Tobacco

Altria Group

GreenSmartLiving

CIGAVETTE

Philip Morris International (PMI)

Japan Tobacco

Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co., Ltd.

Rechargeable E-cigarette came in the market in the early 2000s and the popularity of rechargeable E-cigarette has been increasing ever since then. This form of a cigarette is given to patients in rehabilitation centers as a safer alternative to normal cigarettes. Rechargeable E-cigarette being a safer option is preferred by many cigarette smokers. Many non-tobacco smokers use a rechargeable E-cigarette, which has given a huge boost to the rechargeable e-cigarette market. There is a huge demand for rechargeable E-cigarette in the market. Many companies are entering the rechargeable e-cigarette market.

The Global Rechargeable E-cigarette Market report analyzes the recent market trends, highlights opportunities and challenges, focuses on manufacturing standards, and other necessary factors present in the rechargeable E-cigarette market. The report also focuses on the scope for growth, market development strategies, key regions for growth, etc in the rechargeable e-cigarette market based on the statistical data available for the period 2014-2018. The report classifies the market into segments based on types and applications. The report predicts the future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Segmentation

There are few studies done that prove rechargeable E-cigarette is a safer option compared to the tobacco ones. This has been a major driver for the rechargeable E-cigarette market. The rechargeable E-cigarette market is growing at a rapid pace. In order to understand the growing rechargeable e-cigarette market in a deeper and simpler way, the market has been segmented into two parts based on types and applications. The types segment includes Cylindrical, Square-shaped, and Others. The cylindrical-shaped rechargeable E-cigarette resembles the tobacco ones. The application segment includes men and women. The rechargeable E-cigarette can be used by both men and women.

Regional Overview

Rechargeable E-cigarette is popular worldwide and is available across the globe, which has helped the rechargeable E-cigarette market to expand. The global rechargeable E-cigarette market has been analysed at regional and global levels. The report provides deep information on the market share, market competition landscape, market revenue and scope, and other important factors in the rechargeable E-cigarette market. The report discusses the growth opportunities, consumption rate, key players in the market, etc that can affect the growth of the rechargeable E-cigarette market on the basis of regions. The report covers the regions of North America, where the key areas are the United States, Canada, etc. The report also analyzes the Asia-Pacific region, where the potential areas are China, Japan, India, South Korea, etc. The report, in addition, covers MEA, Europe, GCC, and other regions along with the key areas for growth in these regions.

Industry News

The Cabinet Ministry of India has announced a complete ban on E-cigarettes. All kinds of sales, imports, exports of e-cigarettes will be banned India said the ministry. The ministry released a statement stating the side effects of using the e-cigarettes and also claimed the e-cigarettes are less or equal harmful like the tobacco ones.

