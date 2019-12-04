Contract Pharmaceutical 2019 Opportunities and Industry Forecasts To 2024 | Manufacturing, Research and Packaging

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Contract Pharmaceutical -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

Description

The nascent pharmaceutical industry of the early 20th century was comprised of the companies with drug manufacturing, marketing and distribution under one roof. The advent of the “wonder drug” penicillin during World War II changed human and animal life expectancy and also paved the way to the mass production of pharmaceuticals. The development of new instruments and assay techniques after World War II found rapid application in the realm of medicine as research into general physiology and therapeutics prospered. After the 1950s, technological advances coupled with the understanding of molecular science opened the door for innovation in the pharmaceutical industry. The 21st century brought patent-protected innovative targeted biopharmaceuticals into the market. This also presented tough economic realities to small-molecule manufacturers in the form of expiring patents, growing threats to intellectual property, stringent regulations, shrinking pipelines, constricting profit margins and fierce competition. To deal with these issues, pharmaceutical companies started forming collaborations with contract manufacturing organizations (CROs). They also pursued mergers and acquisitions, as well as joint venture strategies, to get access to other markets.

The pharmaceutical industry, a highly innovation-driven industry, is knowledge-intense, highly globalized and diversified. It brings massive benefits to the public health and to the economy by bringing out inventive therapies. Pharmaceutical companies squeezed by healthcare providers and governments on pricing and patent cliff approached contract manufacturing organizations to maintain their positions in this highly competitive environment. The peak of the patent cliff has passed, and research and development productivity is increasing in the industry. Outsourcing that has been transformed from “pay for services” to “partnerships and collaborations” is considered the most successful strategy to bring innovation into the drug industry. Strategic partnerships are now prevalent during all aspects of the research and development (R&D) cycle. In contrast to the traditional outsourcing model, this strategic partnership model shares the risks and rewards of innovation.

The need for contract manufacturers for pharmaceutical manufacturing arose from the increasing demand of pharmaceutical products due to growing aging populations and more incidence of chronic diseases. Pharmaceutical manufacturers wish to gain access to new manufacturing and drug delivery technologies without investment, and their need to reduce the manufacturing costs are further driving the contract manufacturing and research in pharmaceutical landscape. Mr. Biswajeet Sahu, Associate Vice President, Wockhardt Ltd., Mumbai, India, stated, “Both technology and regulatory are going to play very pivotal role as far as the quality system in manufacturing is concerned. If I may talk about technology specifically, we need zero defect products; that means any company would like to have a zero-defect product and that can be achieved only when you have a technology with minimum human intervention. So, the science of engineering is moving to more of robotics and less interventions by human beings, where there are chances of committing errors; so that is how the technology is moving forward.” Boots Contract Manufacturing, Patheon N.V., Catalent Pharma Solutions and Lonza are some of the leading CMOs in the bio/pharmaceutical industry.



Report Includes:

- 50 data tables

- An overview of the global market for contract pharmaceutical manufacturing, research, and packaging, with emphasis on the outlook of the market and a comprehensive analysis of the overall pharmaceutical and biotechnology outsourcing industry

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Examination of the effects on market growth of state-of-the-art packaging facilities, as well as expensive research facilities and the capabilities of research organizations

- Coverage of the market's need for outsourcing, the regulatory environment, and technological issues, including the latest trends and developments

- Profiles of major companies in the market, including AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, Alkermes Plc, Catalent Inc., Dishman Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited and Norwich Pharma Services

