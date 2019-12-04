Renewable Chemicals Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Renewable Chemicals – Global Market Share, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026”

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Renewable Chemicals Market 2019-2026

Market Overview:

Renewable Chemicals are the type of chemicals that increase the use of renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. These chemicals are produced from microorganisms, the biomass of plant or animal and agricultural waste. The marine resources are also used for the production of renewable chemicals. Many diverse technologies are being used for the production of renewable chemicals. These chemicals are considered as a reliable and sustainable source of carbon as they offer few carbon footprints as compared to the conventional petroleum-based chemicals.

There are widespread uses of renewable chemicals in the automotive, textile, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food, beverages, housing, environment, and various other industrial applications. These chemicals are commercially available as alcohols, ketones, biopolymers, and organic acids. For environmental purposes, renewable chemicals are used in lubricants, resins, consumer goods, and plastics. The renewable or bio-based sector is quickly replacing fossil resources with renewable chemicals and resources that are helping in the process of climate change.

The global renewable chemicals market report analyses the widespread increase in the product demand for the coming years up to 2026. The recent trends and developments, market size, investment opportunities, market dynamics, supply chain and the competitive landscape have also been presented in the report. The growing technological innovations and advancements will play a huge role in further optimizing the performance of renewable chemicals market, making its use in downstream applications. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis is also highlighted in the renewable chemicals market report.

Major players in the global Renewable Chemicals market include:

Dow Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Solvay Chemicals

Corbion

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Cobalt Technologies

NatureWorks

Royal DSM

Myriant

Genomatica

Reverdia

Eastman Chemicals

Evonik Industries

BioAmber

BASF

INEOS Bio

Chevron

Braskem

BioMCN

Genomatica

Abengoa Bioenergia

Metabolix

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4541719-global-renewable-chemicals-market-report-2019-competitive-landscape

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Market Segmentation:

The use of biomass or renewable resources is playing an interesting role in the economic and ecological development. The change in climatic conditions and the reduction in the number of fossil fuels needed for survival are decreasing. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the renewable chemicals market. The global renewable chemicals market has been divided based on product types, applications, and regional markets.

Based on product type, the global renewable chemicals market has been segmented into-

Platform Chemicals (1, 4-Diacids,2, 5- Furan Dicarboxylic Acid, Aspartic Acid, Itaconic Acid, Other)

Bio-Based Chemicals (Alcohols, Organic Acids, Ketones, Other)

Biopolymers (Starch Blends, Regenerated Cellulose, PBS, Bio-PET, PLA, PHA, Bio-PE, and Other)

Others



And on the basis of applications, the expanding renewable chemicals market has been classified as:

Textiles

Transportation

Communication

Environment

Recreation

Health & Hygiene, Bio-Medical

Food Safety

Agriculture

Others



Regional Overview:

The report focuses on the revenue, price, production and the gross margin of renewable chemicals and forecasts the market growth from 2014 to 2016. The countries like France, UK, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, Malaysia, Turkey, South Africa, United States, Japan, China, India are among the global players involved the production and use of renewable chemicals. The stringent government rules in various countries related to the use of fossil fuels and resources and the various research initiations in the chemicals industry are escalating the need and demand for renewable chemicals.

Industry News:

Ravago, a leading distributor and recycler of polymers, has collaborated with Neste, a leading provider of renewable diesel, jet fuel and a provider of renewable chemical solutions, to develop the chemical recycling of plastic waste and these two companies have set a goal to process over 200,000 tons of waste plastic.

Table of Contents:

1 Renewable Chemicals Market Overview

2 Global Renewable Chemicals Market Landscape by Player

3 Players Profiles

4 Global Renewable Chemicals Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Renewable Chemicals Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Renewable Chemicals Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Renewable Chemicals Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Renewable Chemicals Manufacturing Analysis

Continued…..

Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4541719-global-renewable-chemicals-market-report-2019-competitive-landscape



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.