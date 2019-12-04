Global Charging Stations Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Charging Stations Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Charging stations sometimes also referred to as charging areas are places enabling people to charge their electric equipment or vehicles. With electric vehicles becoming extremely popular and common in developed countries, charging stations have been installed alongside the streets. Charging Stations have also been provided for charging laptops, mobiles and other electronic devices. These charging stations provide electric power which has a high voltage current in order to facilitate quick charging, which are not available at any residential complexes. Some charging stations are also installed in the parking areas.

This report provides a global perspective of the overall Charging Stations market taking into consideration historical data as well as shedding light on future prospects. It provides an insight into the lucrative and diverse nature of the Global Charging Stations Market including market dynamics, growth drivers, restraints, challenges, regions with potential opportunities etc. The report provides a thorough description of the market share and status in regions across the globe. It accounts for evolving market trends, changing scenarios of supply and demand, forecasting future market growth and numbers in terms of current opportunities and also provides a competitive insight of the market. It also focusses on technological breakthroughs and their impact on the market growth.

This report serves as an important tool for service providers, investors, stakeholders, and any individuals who want an understanding of the market and helps them make an informed decision.

The report also highlights key manufacturers and includes detailed information on manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer.

Market Segmentation

The Global Charging Stations Market is segmented by Type, Application and Region.

In terms of Type, the market is split into charging station For Laptops and charging stations For Mobile Phones

With respect to Application, the market is categorized into Train Station, Bus Station, Airport, Square

and Other

Geographically, the market spans across key regions of North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Regional overview

The report provides a detailed country-wise analysis of the regions the Charging stations market spans across. These include

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland)

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru)

North America, Especially the United States continues to play a major role in the growth of the market owing to technology advancements in the region and any changes in the market trends in this region are likely to affect the overall market growth.

Industry news

Electronics major Samsung announced its installation of solar-power operated free mobile charging facilities in Bengaluru, India. These solar-power operated charging mobile stations have been installed across /in front of certain Samsung smart cafes across Bengaluru. These stations provide mobile charging facility free of cost and thereby make the time spent near the store utilized for product demonstrations and conversions. This free of cost solar-based mobile charging facility requires minimal maintenance and is a "first-of-its-kind in India". With a Solar power capacity of 300 KW it makes it sufficient to charge over 20 mobile phones daily.

Continuous…

