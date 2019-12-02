WIPO Director General Welcomes Australia’s Donation for Continuing Support of IP Capacity-Building Projects

Geneva, December 4, 2019 PR/2019/842

WIPO Director General Francis Gurry has welcomed a fresh contribution of funds from Australia that represents the latest demonstration of the country’s continuing support for projects helping developing and least-developing countries (LDCs) build capacity in the field of intellectual property (IP).

Continuing a long-standing tradition of support, Australia has pledged AUD$ 800,000 to its dedicated funds-in-trust (FIT) program, which finances important programs directly.

Mr. Gurry thanked the Government of Australia: “This important donation is a sign of Australia’s continuing support to WIPO. It will allow us to further deepen our capacity-building work with developing and least developed countries, in particular for the development of national IP strategies, support for researchers under the WIPO Re:Search program and supporting the production of books for people with print disabilities through the Accessible Books Consortium.”

Australia’s FIT program began in 2012 with extra-budgetary financing for a range of innovative projects to help build capacity and assist developing and least developed partner countries to participate in the global IP system and leverage IP for their national development goals.

About funds-in-trust

WIPO’s FIT program represents long-term relationships with a number of key donor countries. These donor countries provide funds-in-trust to finance technical assistance and human capacity building projects to developing countries and countries with economies in transition.