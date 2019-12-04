Cancer Treatment Drugs Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global cancer treatment drugs industry is expected grow considerably at a CAGR of 3.56% by 2025. Cancer is a medical condition which involves unusual growth in the number of cells, resulting in the creation of a tumour. The malignant tumour cells tend to relocate to other local tissues, and they may even reach other parts of a patient’s body via the circulatory system. A wide variety of cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and others are commonly prevalent among the masses.

Cancer occurs across the globe, due to which the demand for cancer treatment drugs has increased steadily. The primary drivers of the growth of the cancer treatment drugs industry are the steady increase in cancer research, the increasing geriatric population around the world, as well the increasing instances of collaboration among pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this, increasing investment in healthcare on a global scale is likely to fuel the expansion of this industry. Some of the other factors predicted to drive rapid industry expansion in the next few years are the immense potential in developing countries, a rise in the number of pipeline products, and a spike in the demand for personalized medicines. In spite of all this, the adverse side-effects linked to the use of cancer treatment drugs and high development costs are the principal factors which might restrain the growth of this industry.

Studying historical data and also predicting future industry prospects, this report focuses on the production, revenue, gross margin, consumption, cost, gross market share, rate of growth, and influencing factors of the cancer treatment drugs industry in several important regional markets. It also offers basic company information, sales volume data, product categories, revenue, price and gross profit margin for the important players in this industry.

Market Segmentation:

Based on the type of treatment, the global cancer treatment drugs industry is classified into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy or biologic therapy, and other categories.

From the application standpoint, it is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, respiratory or lung cancer, and other forms of cancer. The immunotherapy segment is expected to grow the fastest in the next few years, registering an impressive rate of growth. This is attributed to the growing number of cancer patients and unfulfilled medical requirements in certain countries. Immunotherapy drugs are popularly considered to be the best treatment option, since these drugs are considered harmless to the non-cancerous living cells of the body, making them less toxic than the other methods of cancer therapies.

Regional Analysis:

From a geographical perspective, the global cancer treatment drugs industry is comprised of the United States of America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, and other regions.

Industry News:

Cancer researchers are about to reach a goal which they have been trying to achieve for more than three decades. This goal is the ability to shrink tumours by deactivating a protein called KRAS. A new type of drug targeting KRAS has made tumours disappear in mice, and has even shrunk tumours in lung cancer patients.

