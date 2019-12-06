HANGAR12 Named to Exclusive List of Top 200 Brand Agencies serving the U.S.

HANGAR12 Marketing Agency for CPG Brands Chief Marketer names HANGAR12 Top Marketing Agency in U.S. Best Integrated Campaign -- HANGAR12 Winner

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chief Marketer, a leading publisher of content, recognition programs and training events for Fortune 1000 marketers, unveiled HANGAR12 agency in the 2020 Chief Marketer 200. It is the world’s only editorial listing of best-in-class brand engagement and activation agencies.The CM200 features editorial listings and coverage of agencies spanning numerous categories and specifically listed HANGAR12 as one of the Top 10 Promotion Marketing agencies. The editorial profile of HANGAR12 includes details on its core capabilities and specializations, examples of outstanding work, insights on culture and people, client examples and RFP contact information.“Many of the marketing disciplines that were once considered ‘below the line’ have come into their own and become some of the most powerful marketing tools in the marketing mix,” says Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer.HANGAR12 was selected based on several criteria, including: insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas that are moving the industry forward. HANGAR12 is known as a thought leader in their craft and representative of the best of the marketing industry.Chicago-based HANGAR12 specializes in marketing Consumer Package Goods (CPG) brands through consumer promotions, shopper marketing, digital marketing and social media. Early this fall, HANGAR12 received recognition in the 2019 PRO Awards for one of the Best Integrated Campaigns. “The PRO Awards has been the world’s leading recognition program for excellence in brand activation and promotion marketing, and we are proud to be a winner,” says Kevin Keating, President of HANGAR12. From buzz campaigns to digital marketing, the PRO Awards is a look at the best campaigns of the year—awarded by a panel of leading brand-side marketers. Over 1,000 entries were submitted from around the globe. And these campaigns were named the best of the best.ABOUT HANGAR12HANGAR12 is a leading independent brand marketing agency for regional, national and global consumer package goods. We believe that everything starts with the consumer. That’s our only rule. Our Consumer Firstapproach enables collaboration with consumers throughout our creative process to ensure successful activation of the brand. HANGAR12 specializes in marketing CPG brands through consumer promotions, shopper marketing, digital marketing and social media, as well as being one of the best consumer-centric marketing agencies. HANGAR12 continues to rank as a top marketing agency in the U.S. for over 10 years. We employ both agency and brand-side marketing experts to craft brilliant solutions to grow brands by engaging consumers… everywhere. We’ve been leading with this approach for years on highly recognizable brands in the food & beverage, snacks, candy, retail and home & office categories. Learn more at Hangar-12.com ABOUT CHIEF MARKETERGlobal online content portal Chief Marketer, an Access Intelligence brand, arms aspiring CMOs with the tools, insights, data and training they need to master the “next frontier of marketing”—an age of marketing much less dependent on advertising and much more focused on the rest of the branding toolkit. CM has more than 150,000 readers who rely on its content and live events to help them cut through the noise and find the solutions necessary to optimize their performance. From digital, direct and content marketing to social, experiential, promotion and more, our weekly newsletters and daily website content covers it all. In addition to the CM200, Chief Marketer also produces the PRO Awards and recognition programs including Masters of Martech and Future CMOs. Learn more at chiefmarketer.com.

HANGAR12 is a leading independent CPG brand activation agency specializing in consumer promotions, shopper marketing, digital marketing and social media.



