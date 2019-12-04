Synthetic Dye and Pigment Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Report to 2024

Wise.Guy.

The synthetic dye and pigment market is rapidly growing due to the high demand for these products. Dyes are coloured organic compounds that are used to change the colours of different materials. The dyes that are manufactured from different organic materials are called synthetic dyes. They are cheaper to produce than organic dyes and have a brighter colour. They can also be easily applied to different types of materials, thereby reducing the cost. They are colour-fast which means they are more durable.

Synthetic pigments are normally manufactured from different types of petrochemicals and coal tar. Pigments are coarser than dyes and as a result, are more UV stable. They change the colour of either reflected or transmitted light by absorbing only certain wavelengths. They are required to possess a high tinting strength that is greater than the material it colours. The materials that are chosen to manufacture pigments possess special properties that make them very useful in the colouring of other materials.

The report published on the global synthetic dye and pigment market studies the various factors that drive the global market growth and identifies different reasons for the inhibition of the growth. The different mergers and acquisitions done by key companies are analyzed in detail in the report. The products, services, and solutions offered by each of the key companies are discussed in detail and the findings are included in the report. The top trends in the global synthetic dye and pigment market are identified and analyzed as well.

Market Segmentation

The global synthetic dye and pigment market is categorized into different market segments according to the different types of dyes and pigments available in the market and the different applications that they can be used for. Based on the different types of dyes being sold, the market has been segmented into acidic, basic, direct, reactive, solvent, and disperse among others. The reactive dyes market accounted for 30% of the market in Europe and is projected to grow from US$377 million in 2018 to US$438 million by 2025. The different applications that they can be used for include paper, textile, leather, wood, agrochemical, and food among others.

Regional Overview

The regional segmentation of the global synthetic dye and pigment market includes the regions North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The major countries from each of these different regions are also mentioned in detail in the report. The market share for the different regions is presented in the report from the year 2014 to the year 2019. Europe is expected to be a major consumer of synthetic dyes and pigments in the textile field as it is expected to reach a volume of 70109 million tonnes by the year 2025. The compound annual growth rate from the year 2018 to the year 2025 is expected to be 1.69%.

Industry News

Kaiku is a new system that uses vaporisation technology to turn plants into powdered paint pigments. The plants are used as raw materials to manufacture inks, paints, and dyes. The skins or peels of the fruits or vegetables are boiled to produce a dye. Hot, pressurized air is used to force the dye to pass through an atomizing nozzle.

