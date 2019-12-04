When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: December 03, 2019

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of cases of Colorful Coleslaw. This precautionary recall notification is being issued due to a sample of President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw which yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test conducted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illness in a person who eats a food item contaminated with it. Symptoms of infection may include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness primarily impacts young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Most healthy adults and children rarely become seriously ill after exposure to Salmonella.

The products being recalled are 14 oz President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw, Lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 0-6038322267-3), with Use-by date of 2019 DE 04 and 16 oz Marketside Tri-Color Coleslaw, Lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 6-81131-38748-4), with Best if Used by date DEC 04 2019, due to a possible health risk from Salmonella. Dole Fresh Vegetables is coordinating closely with regulatory officials. No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall to date.

The lot code and Use-by date are located on the upper right corner of the bag; the UPC code is located on the bottom left corner of the back of the bag. The impacted products were distributed in select stores in three Canadian provinces (AB, BC and SK) and in seven states in the United States (AK, CA, ID, MT, NV, OR and WA). Consumers are advised to check product they have in their homes and discard any product matching these lot and UPC codes and Use-by dates.

No other Dole products are included in the recall. Only the specific Colorful Coleslaw products listed, with the exact Lot codes, UPC codes and Use-by dates identified above, are included in the recall. Consumers who have any remaining product with these Lot codes, UPC codes and Use-by dates should not consume it, but rather discard it. Retailers and consumers with questions may call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111, which is open 24 hours a day.