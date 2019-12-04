W420 Radio Network Announces Expert Commentator Segments

Authorities in the Medical, Investment, and Cannabis Industry Bring Their Insight to W420 Listeners!

The cannabis industry is booming on all fronts. We are so glad to offer our audience the keen insight of our esteemed guests.” — Marc Corsi, CEO and Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseMedia contact: Chase Roberts, 1-888-420-8884,chase.roberts@ w420radionetwork.com SAN FRANCISCO — Dec. 4th, 2019 — W420radionetwork.com is announcing expert guest commentators segments dedicated to the in-depth news listeners would like to hear. Marc Corsi, CEO and Co-Founder of W420 Radio Network, adds, “The cannabis industry is booming on all fronts. We are so glad to offer our audience the keen insight of our esteemed guests.”Our special guest for this Saturday’s (Dec. 7th) show is Steve DeAngelo , known to many as the ‘Father' of the legal cannabis industry. He co-founded several iconic cannabis businesses and organizations, as well as being one of the first six dispensaries licensed in the United States. He gives his seasoned insider viewpoint on where we are in legalizing cannabis, and how we got here.Dr. Jordan Tishler is a Cannabis Specialist. Through his training in Internal Medicine, and years of practice as an emergency physician, Dr. Tishler brings his knowledge, reason, and caring to his patients, and through his advocacy work at the local and national levels. Dr. Tishler graduated from both Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, trained at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and is faculty at both.He has spent many years working with the under-served, particularly providing care for veterans. Having treated countless patients harmed by alcohol and drugs; his observation that he had never seen a cannabis overdose lead Dr. Tishler to delve deeply into the science of cannabis safety and treatment. Among his other accolades - he is also the President of the Association of Cannabis Specialists which aims to educate clinicians, lawmakers, and the industry about best practices and needed tools for proper patient care. Listen for his segment, “The Cannabis Doctor on Call,” bi-monthly starting in December.Emily Flippen is an Investment Analyst at The Motley Fool . She was previously an Investment Analyst at GE Capital. She is THE analyst in the cannabis sector, and a big name in investing. She will be giving investing insight about cannabis and companies. Her segment will also be bi-monthly starting in December. The investment tips and trends to listen for.W420 recognizes and brings to air: interesting, timely, and important content with the benefit of high-profile experts to address every facet of the cannabis industry. Informing businesses, and consumers alike with the most up-to-date cannabis news. Tune in every Saturday at 4:20 PM, in your time zone to "America’s Cannabis Conversation." It is here to educate, and bring awareness on all issues.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.