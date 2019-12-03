Restaurants Canada applauds Manitoba for paving way for alcoholic beverages to be sold through takeout and delivery

Canada’s national restaurant association is pleased to see Manitoba’s newly re-elected government uphold a key commitment to the province’s foodservice sector and set an example for other jurisdictions.

/EIN News/ -- WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurants Canada welcomes new legislation introduced today that will allow Manitoba’s restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages through takeout and delivery service.

“This is something that restaurants and their customers have been wanting for years,” said James Rilett, Restaurants Canada Vice President, Central Canada. “We’ve been working with Manitoba’s government toward making this change for quite a while now. We commend Premier Pallister for upholding his commitment and making Manitoba an example for other jurisdictions to follow.”

This proposed reform to Manitoba’s liquor laws was a key ask in the latest Raise the Bar report that Restaurants Canada released in September. Produced every two years, the national association’s Raise the Bar report takes a look at liquor policies impacting foodservice and hospitality businesses from coast to coast and gives each province a grade, as well as recommendations for improvement.

The 2019 Raise the Bar report revealed a considerable thirst for selling alcohol through takeout or delivery: Seven out of 10 licensed foodservice businesses told Restaurants Canada that they would benefit from being able to sell alcohol to their patrons to enjoy off-site.

Restaurants Canada looks forward to continuing its work with Manitoba’s government to further improve policies impacting licensed foodservice businesses so that they can better serve their customers.

-30-

About Restaurants Canada

Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is an $89 billion industry that directly employs 1.2 million workers, is Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serves 22 million customers across the country every day.

