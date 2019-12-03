Grand Opening of Clutch Shot Axe Throwing

Clutch Shot Axe Throwing has announced the launch of its new brand with a grand opening in Pennsauken, NJ.

PENNSAUKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clutch Shot Axe Throwing has announced the launch of its new brand with a grand opening in Pennsauken, NJ.Clutch Shot is privately owned and operated by Jason Patton. Patton, a competitive BJJ/MMA athlete and well-known South Jersey HVAC business owner embarked on this new venture in 2018 in hopes to provide a fun, welcoming experience for new axe throwers, a space for competitors to hone their skills, and a venue for large groups including birthdays, bachelor/bachelorette, holiday parties, and team building work outings. Tugger, Patton’s adorable, docile Olde English Bulldogge is Clutch Shot’s mascot and can often be found on-site.Jason Patton has owned the property in Pennsauken for several years and began renovating in 2018. However, it was quickly delayed after Patton suffered a major accident that summer. Ever the fighter, Patton was determined to recover. Within months he was back to work, not only spending nearly every free moment to materialize his vision of Clutch Shot, but also professionally fighting in professional Jiu Jitsu matches, all while still successfully running his HVAC business.He’s made many improvements to the space to elevate his customers’ axe throwing experience, purchasing the majority of equipment and materials from other local businesses and doing the work himself. Patton wants to see other local South Jersey business owners thrive and has reached out to other axe throwing businesses to see how they might “work together”. He’s also hired coaches that worked extensively in the axe throwing industry, have a knack for teaching and have that warm, approachable personality that Patton is passionate about Clutch Shot having.Clutch Shot is BYO, meaning customers are welcome to bring canned beverages and outside food. There are refrigerators on-site to provide customers with enough space to hold cakes for celebrations. New recreational options are continually being added like shuffleboard and corn hole games.Clutch Shot Axe Throwing officially opened its doors on November 22nd with a big turnout from Patton’s BJJ community and several other local athletic groups that Patton frequents.Jason is looking forward to watching Clutch Shot grow—League play will be added soon as well as live music and featured food vendors. “I really want Clutch to feel chill and inviting, a comfortable place to bring friends and to make some new ones while you’re here.”Clutch Shot can be found at ClutchShotAxe.com as well as at local pop-up events and festivals in the future. To stay up to date on upcoming events, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/clutchshotaxe



