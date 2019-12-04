XTI Aircraft Company to Extend Equity Crowdfunding Offering

No Airport Required

XTI plans for shares to be tradeable on an online trading platform

Our offering on the StartEngine platform has provided and continues to provide a rare opportunity for unaccredited and accredited investors around the world to own a piece of the future of flight,” — XTI CEO Robert LaBelle

DENVER, COLORADO, US, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- XTI Aircraft Company (XTI) announced today that its current financing on the StartEngine Crowdfunding platform will be extended until the company closes its Series B financing.The company announced on August 5, 2019 that it might close the crowdfunding campaign by the end of this year. The company has decided to keep its equity crowdfunding campaign on the StartEngine.com platform open until it closes the Series B financing, which it expects to take place in the first quarter of 2020. In the meantime, XTI shares will continue to be available on StartEngine, at https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft In addition, XTI CEO Robert LaBelle said that its campaign on StartEngine.com is now being offered under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules for “Regulation Crowdfunding” rather than “Regulation A+”, and that investors will not be impacted as a result of this change.The company further announced that it is currently planning to enter into arrangements with one or more “Alternative Trading Systems” or secondary markets for XTI shareholders to have the opportunity to offer to sell their shares on a secondary market. For example, XTI is following StartEngine’s plans to provide such a platform.On July 26, 2019, StartEngine announced that it has received approval for its investor trading platform, StartEngine Primary, and further stated:StartEngine Primary is the next step on our path towards building an investor trading platform…. This trading platform, to be called StartEngine Secondary, will create liquidity for investors and allow them to buy and sell shares purchased in companies that have previously raised capital on StartEngine. This secondary market will give investors the possibility of earning a return before the company they invested in gets acquired or goes public, though of course investments carry risk and there is no guarantee of future returns.“Our offering on the StartEngine platform has provided and continues to provide a rare opportunity for unaccredited and accredited investors around the world to own a piece of the future of flight,” LaBelle said. “The TriFan 600 vertical takeoff airplane will transform air travel forever. We thank all of our investors as well as StartEngine for making this possible.”The TriFan is a major breakthrough in aviation and air travel. The six-seat TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a luxury business aircraft and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. It will travel at 345 miles an hour, with a range of up to 1,200 miles. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 30,000 feet in just ten minutes and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft.Shares in XTI may be purchased for $1.50 a share at https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft , providing a unique opportunity for the general public to invest in an aerospace company with a game-changing product, a world-class leadership team, and what the company believes presents significant growth potential. Potential investors should read the Offering Circular before investing.Simultaneously with the equity crowdfunding financing, accredited investors may participate in XTI’s $25 million Series B round. Accredited investors seeking more information should contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594.ABOUT XTI AIRCRAFT COMPANYXTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned aviation business based near Denver. XTI is guided by a leadership team with decades of experience, a deep well of expertise, and success bringing new aircraft to market. XTI is founded on a culture of customer-focused problem solving to meet the evolving needs of modern travelers.For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com . To invest, go to https://www.startengine.com/xti-aircraft , or accredited investors may contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594. For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. LaBelle.Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:Robert LaBelleChief Executive OfficerXTI Aircraft CompanyCentennial AirportEnglewood, Colorado 80112(571) 216-1594rlabelle@xtiaircraft.comAN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.# # #

