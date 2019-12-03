Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi Celebrates 9 Years of Teaching Mexican Culture to Clearwater Youth

Youth from Group Folklorico Mahetzi performed a series of folk dances in celebration of the charity's 9th anniversary.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The stomping of heels and mariachi band music filled the Fort Harrison auditorium which was packed with over 400 guests of Hispanic descent in celebration of the 9th anniversary of Grupo Folkorico Mahetzi . Mahetzi is a nonprofit organization founded in 2009 by Mere Pioquinto with the purpose of preserving Mexican culture for Mexican youth raised in the United States.Before the evening of performances kicked off, the dancers decorated an altar in memory of their loved ones, in keeping with the tradition of the Day of the Dead. Narrating the event was international radio and TV host NotiChica who kept guests entertained while dinner was served buffet style.Having immigrated from Mexico to Clearwater 25 years ago, Mahetzi Founder Piquinto says, “Kids need something to do after school and by teaching youth Mexican folk dances from different states we teach them about our culture at the same time.”“Our mentality is to show children of native Mexicans the diversity and beauty of their home country,” says Mahetzi Board Member Victor Hernandez who added that Mahetzi currently has 40 kids in its program. “The dancing gives the kids an opportunity to discover their talents. It also teaches them what it means to be a group and work together.”__________About the Fort Harrison:Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison has been the home to many events for charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison is the international religious retreat for the Church of Scientology. The Church provides its event facilities to charitable groups in the community, free of charge, to help them achieve the mutual goal of enhancing the community for all residents. Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. For more information, please go to www.scientology.org



