LyondellBasell technology selected for polyolefin plant in Turkey

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, December 3, 2019 – LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced that Ceyhan Polipropilen Uretim A.Ş, a joint venture between Rönesans Holding and Sonatrach S.p.A., has selected LyondellBasell’s Spheripol technology for a 450 KTA polypropylene unit to be constructed in Ceyhan, Turkey.

“We are delighted to be the technology provider of choice for this polyolefin plant in Turkey,” said Neil Nadalin, Director of Licensing at LyondellBasell. Nadalin added: “With the selection of our Spheripol technology Ceyhan Polipropilen Uretim is in the position to deliver benchmark polypropylene resins with an easy to operate, reliable and safe technology with outstanding monomer efficiency.”

Mr. Evren Ayral, Board Member at Ceyhan Polipropilen Uretim stated: “We have selected LyondellBasell’s technology for our PP project as the Spheripol products are well known in the region already which strongly supports the development of our market giving us the freedom to focus on our goal to strive for operational excellence with our newly developed facility.”

Spheripol is the leading PP process technology with more than 27 million tons of licensed capacity. The latest fifth generation Spheripol technology includes process improvements that further maximize operational efficiency. The plant will commence operations using Avant ZN catalyst.

New licensees can take advantage of LyondellBasell’s in-house expertise of continuous production improvement, sustainable product development and catalyst know-how, by optionally joining our technical service program.

LyondellBasell is a leading licensor of polypropylene and polyethylene technologies with more than 280 polyolefin process licenses. In addition to the Spheripol process technology, LyondellBasell’s portfolio of licensed polyolefin processes and catalysts includes: Spherizone – The breakthrough multi-zone circulating reactor provides a unique and innovative platform to manufacture polypropylene products with novel architecture and enhanced properties Hostalen – Leading low-pressure slurry process for the production of high-performance multimodal HDPE Lupotech – The market leader on high pressure technology offers, with its high conversion rates and effective heat recovery system, the lowest operating and investment costs for the production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymers Spherilene – Flexible gas phase process technology for the production of LLDPE, MDPE and HDPE Metocene PP – Innovative add-on technology for the production of specialty polypropylene products using single-site catalyst systems Avant – Advanced Ziegler-Natta, including non-phthalate, chromium and metallocene catalysts for entire range of polyolefin production. About LyondellBasell: LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road, and ensuring the safe and effective functionality in electronics and appliances. LyondellBasell sells products into more than 100 countries and is the world's largest producer of polymer compounds and the largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2019, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine’s list of the “World’s Most Admired Companies.” More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

