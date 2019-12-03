Paper Mart Partners With NBC’s Making It For Season 2

Paper Mart supplies NBC’s newest crafting competition’s contestants with craft supplies on their quest to be named Master Maker!

ORANGE, CA, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Orange County business, Paper Mart is excited to announce its partnership with Making It, NBC’s hit crafting competition series, for its second season.In the competition, ten of the most talented makers from across the country take on a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing hosts and pop-culture icons Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Each show revolves around a central theme that draws inspiration from hugely popular, nationwide trends in crafting and DIY the whole family can enjoy.Making It celebrates the creativity and craftiness that lies within each of us, a sentiment that Paper Mart supports everyday with #MyPaperMart customer features on Instagram.“Watching our customers transform our products into beautiful packaging and unique crafts is something we want to celebrate and share every day. Partnering with Making It seemed like a perfect opportunity to showcase our products to even more makers in the community,” shares Allison McGuire, Marketing Director at Paper Mart.Making It Season 2 premieres Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10/9c on NBC.About Paper MartPaper Mart is a 4th generation owned and operated family business that has grown from humble beginnings in a small, Los Angeles garage to a 10.5-acre warehouse and a team of over 250 people in Orange, California. Paper Mart is the largest discount packaging supply company in the United States, with an emphasis on retail, food and industrial packaging items. Now in its 98th year of business, Paper Mart currently lists more than 26,000 items for sale. PaperMart.com prides itself on giving everyday low prices to everyone with exceptionally speedy service and delivery.For more information please contact Paper Mart Marketing Director, Allison McGuire at: emarketing@papermart.com.Related Links: Paper Mart Blog: https://blog.papermart.com/news-press/nbc-making-it-partnership/



