Outsell to Speak at Automotive News Webinar on Marketing Advice for Dealers Facing a Downturn

Speakers to share advice on how to battle a downturn with AI-driven consumer lifecycle marketing

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outsell, which offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, announced today that it is co-hosting a webinar with Automotive News titled, “Your Best Defense in a Downturn – AI-Driven Consumer Lifecycle Marketing,” taking place today, Dec. 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm ET. Moderated by Automotive News, the event will feature speakers Jon Petron, Vice President of Advanced Services at Outsell, and Jason Harper, founder and CEO of RXA.

A recent comprehensive, multi-year study conducted by Outsell, RXA, and Experian showed that AI-driven consumer lifecycle marketing leads to:

23% increase in repeat sales

31% increase in service visits

24% greater brand loyalty

Dealers and brands alike benefit from using applied artificial intelligence across the consumer lifecycle. Learn how AI-driven consumer lifecycle marketing can help:

Increase loyalty

Reduce attrition

Capture a larger share of sales and service revenue



Who: Jon Petron, Vice President of Advanced Services at Outsell, and Jason Harper, founder and CEO of RXA What: “Your Best Defense in a Downturn – AI-Driven Consumer Lifecycle Marketing” Where: Online When: Dec. 3, 2019 at 2:00 pm ET

About Outsell

Outsell offers the first AI-driven marketing automation platform for the automotive industry, creating a personalized customer experience that drives increased sales and profits. Our proprietary technology harnesses massive amounts of data creating accurate and powerful consumer profiles that engage your customers and prospects exactly where they are in their individual lifecycles. That’s why Outsell is the trusted platform for over 1,500 dealers representing all major automotive brands. To learn more, visit https://www.outsell.com/ or follow us at @Outsell .

Media Contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing Communications

+1 617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com



