Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Intel, and AXT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

Class Period: January 25, 2024 - April 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 2, 2024

On April 2, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel issued a press release which disclosed a retrospective revision of the Company's financial results under the new Foundry model reporting structure, revealing that the Foundry segment experienced an operating loss of $7 billion on sales of $18.9 billion in 2023, that Foundry revenue in 2023 was $18.9 billion down $8.6 billion from 2022, that the segment's operating loss included a $2.1 million in lower product profit driven by lower internal revenue.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $3.61, or 8.2%, to close at $40.33 per share on April 3, 2024, on unusually heavy trading.

On April 25, 2024, after the markets closed, Intel released its first quarter 2024 financial results, the first quarter reporting the Company's results under the Foundry model; the results revealed the Company's Foundry segment declined 10% compared to the same quarter last year, to a revenue of $4.4 billion.

On this news, Intel's stock price fell $3.23, or 9.2%, to close at $31.88 per share on April 26, 2024, on unusually heavy trading.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal Foundry segment; (2) the Foundry experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) that the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to the Company's IFS strategy; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI)

Class Period: March 24, 2021 - April 3, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 5, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AXT, Inc. overstated its property holdings; (2) the Company did not disclose that the attempted listing of an AXT, Inc. subsidiary in China had reportedly failed; (3) AXT, Inc. routinely engaged in environmental violations and unsafe business practices; (4) AXT’s production declined in 2023; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

