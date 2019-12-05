Driven by EXOSOMES, Powered by PEPTIDES, GROWTH FACTORS, CYTOKINES, DNA REPAIR ENZYMES™

hMSC skincare Quench. Qwell. Brighten. Tighten. hMSC skincare

A Curated Team of Best in Class Biotech Chemists & World Renown Cosmetic Formulators, Led by Veteran Aesthetic Industry Experts.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hMSC Skincare introduces powerhouse formulations featuring innovative, clinically validated ingredients utilizing human Hybrid Mesenchymal Stem Cell technology, MTP technology (Multiple Targeting Peptides), DNA Repair Enzymes, Amino Acids, & Potent Antioxidants.

Core hMSC technology was developed after elaborate lab research, culturing methods, and blend ratios by two Ph.D biomedical scientists with expertise in stem cell research and cancer molecular biology specifically for use in topical skin care. hMSC factors boast well over 600 measurable, Balanced Matrix Proteins, Peptides, Growth Factors, Cytokines, & Antioxidants utilizing Exosome (naturally occurring lipid nanovesicles) delivery to consist of the most effective, balanced and proficient assembly of intact protein molecules which has the best rejuvenation capacity to address Skin Firmness, Wrinkle Reduction & Cell Vitality.

hMSC Technology Has Undergone:

- Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-Masspec) was performed at Stanford University Proteomics Core Facility (Stanford, CA) to detect the full array of proteins and peptides (well over 600 balanced specifically for wound care/skin care)

- Gene Expression Analyzation (built-in auto- growth controlling/regulating mechanism in the cell)

- ELISA Assay Protein Marker (96 well plate for stability, quality, quantity, consistency)

- Clinical Trial Testing (Placebo, Solely using hMSC media)



QUENCH. QWELL. BRIGHTEN. TIGHTEN

3 Simple Steps to Address Skin's Complex Needs

hMSC Trifecta Trio: SERUM. AMPLIFY. BOOST.

An all inclusive layering system, featuring hMSC technology and a dermatologists INCI dream team abundant in proven active ingredients, biomimetic peptides (in vitro and ex vivo clinically tested), and essential nutrients based on years of research and formulation expertise. Each product is uniquely formulated and designed for optimal penetration while working synergistically to address skin firmness, even tone, protection, repair, and natural moisturizing factors. Maximum results achieved when used as a system, can be used independently as directed.

hMSC Skincare is committed to providing Clinical. Clean. Validated products utilizing Diverse Progressive Technologies. Stay tuned for our pipeline of products!

Cell. Paraben. Fragrance. Cruelty FREE



