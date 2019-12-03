CMA’s Colonial Auto Center, one of Charlottesville’s leading auto dealers for new Buick, Cadillac, Lincoln, GMC, and Nissan vehicles.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charlottesville Auto Center Honors Local Heroes with Discount Program CMA’s Colonial Auto Center , one of Charlottesville’s leading auto dealers for new Buick, Cadillac, Lincoln, GMC, and Nissan vehicles, celebrates local heroes with a special discount program.This program supports the CMA’s Colonial Auto Center commitment to giving back to the community in which it operates. The program also supports the company’s tag line of “Moving Lives Forward.”The family-owned auto center recognized that there are many in the Charlottesville community who work every day to make the city and the surrounding region better. To celebrate those people and to bring awareness to all they do, the company launched this Local Heroes Program.Local Heroes in Charlottesville, VirginiaThe Local Heroes Program provides specials and discounts to those men and women who devote their lives to serving others and to creating a better living environment for all in the region. Some may spend years maintaining the peace or serving our country; others spend years healing the sick and injured or educating the future leaders of the community. All are important and deserve recognition for what they do every day. The Local Heroes Program was implemented to express appreciation to these citizens who sometimes go unnoticed or are taken for granted.For this program, local heroes are defined as the following:● Military (active duty or inactive reserve personnel)● Healthcare workers● Educators● Law enforcement, fire, and rescue (first responders)Special Discounts for Those Who ServeThose employed in one of the above categories qualify for the Local Heroes Program and will receive the following benefits when they purchase a new vehicle or have a vehicle serviced at CMA’s Colonial Auto Center:● Employee pricing on any new vehicle● $200 gift card with a new vehicle purchase● Wholesale pricing on all new tire purchases - mount and balance included● Free car wash with every service visitContact CMA’s Colonial Auto Center for More InformationKimberley MartinMarketing Director434-220-8906kmartin@cmacars.comAbout CMA’s Colonial Auto CenterCMA’s Colonial Auto Center is part of the Carter Myers Automotive group. Carter Myers Automotive was started in 1924 and currently has 15 locations throughout the state of Virginia. Run by fourth-generation family members, Carter Automotive is employee-owned and continues to adhere to the tenets of respect, service, integrity, and values on which the company was originally built. CMA’s Colonial Auto Center serves the Charlottesville, Virginia, metropolitan area. This Local Heroes discount program is only one of the ways that CMA’s Colonial Auto Center gives back to the communities it serves.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.