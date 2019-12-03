Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) & Molecular Test Markets - Worldwide Analysis & Forecast, 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infectious disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023, tremendously.

The infectious disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, rising affordability, increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases, escalating healthcare spending, growing preference of point-of-care diagnostics/testing, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the high cost involved, stringent government regulations, etc.

The global infectious disease in vitro diagnostic (IVD) and molecular test market is highly fragmented with many infectious disease IVD and molecular test market players operating worldwide. Some infectious disease IVD and molecular test market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Further, key players of the market are Roche, Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux, Siemens Healthineers are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Infectious Diseases: An Overview

2.1.1 General Signs and Symptoms of Infectious Diseases

2.1.2 Few Simple Precautions to Prevent Infectious Diseases

2.2 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD): An Overview

2.2.1 In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Applications

2.2.2 Types of IVD Tests for Infectious Diseases

2.3 Molecular Test: An Overview

2.3.1 Molecular Test for Infectious Diseases

2.4 Molecular Test Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Molecular Test for Infectious Diseases Segmentation by Infection

2.4.2 Molecular Test for Infectious Diseases Segmentation by End-use



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Type (Immunoassays, Molecular Test, and Traditional Microbiology)

3.1.3 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market by Region (The US, Western Europe, Australia, and ROW)

3.2 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Infectious Disease Immunoassays Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Infection (Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), ESBL & CPO, Enteric, Respiratory (Influenza & RSV), and Other Infections)

3.2.4 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by End-use (Laboratories and Point-of-Care)

3.2.5 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Region (The US, Western Europe, Australia, and ROW)

3.2.6 Global Infectious Disease Traditional Microbiology Market by Value

3.3 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market: Infection Analysis

3.3.1 Global Enteric Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Influenza Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.4 Global ESBL & CPO Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.5 Global Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Molecular Test Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Other Infections Molecular Test Market by Value

3.4 Global Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market: End-use Analysis

3.4.1 Global Laboratories Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Infectious Disease Molecular Test Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

4.2 Western Europe Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

4.3 Australia Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis

4.4 RoW Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Market: An Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.2 Rising Affordability

5.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

5.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

5.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.6 Growing Preference of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics/Testing

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost Involved

5.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) Features into IVD

5.3.2 Growing Acceptance for Personalized Medicine

5.3.3 Increasing Demand for Lab Automation



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Infectious Disease In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) and Molecular Test Market Players by Research & Development Expenses



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Roche

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.3 bioMerieux

7.4 Siemens Healthineers



