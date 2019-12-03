Greenbacker Labs Announces Equity Investment in EnergyRM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenbacker Labs , an innovative incubator that focuses on providing private equity capital to sustainable infrastructure technology businesses, announced yesterday that it has made an equity investment in Energy Resources Management ( EnergyRM ). Terms were not disclosed.EnergyRM, a cloud software company based in Portland, Ore., unlocks investment in deep energy efficiency . Its energy efficiency metering and transaction platform enables building portfolio owners, investors, and utilities to transact energy efficiency. EnergyRM’s platform is purpose-built for companies and capital markets who want to monetize their energy efficiency investment. It’s patented DeltaMeter™ software, a core component of the platform, is the world’s only investment-grade energy efficiency meter that enables efficiency to be valued, transacted, and monetized.Ely Greenberg, Principal at Greenbacker Labs, said, “Energy efficiency is a tremendous market opportunity that is largely untapped. EnergyRM’s software, which was developed and proven over years by industry experts, opens up new energy efficiency opportunities in the multifamily and commercial building space. EnergyRM’s platform will play a key role in transforming energy efficiency investment and enabling buildings to meet upcoming emissions requirements.”Jason Gregory, EnergyRM’s CEO & Co-Founder, said, “Companies are increasingly looking for ways to demonstrate leadership in sustainability, but spending big on energy efficiency has been hard to justify. With the expansion of EnergyRM’s platform, we’ve introduced a breakthrough transaction model that makes investment in deep energy efficiency a no-brainer, generating favorable financial returns for building owners and investors. We’re excited to be partnering with the team at Greenbacker Labs as we accelerate growth.”About Greenbacker LabsGreenbacker Labs is a premier business incubator and private equity firm that provides capital and strategic business planning to enterprises creating new opportunities in sustainable infrastructure at the building, community, or industrial level, and that are ready to scale. Greenbacker Labs is a venture of several lead investors of Greenbacker Group, an investment management firm focusing upon sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.



