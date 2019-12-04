EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS RANKED NUMBER ONE VACATION RENTAL AGENCY IN THE WORLD ON TRUST PILOT

]Exceptional Villas on Trust Pilot Triton Villa Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas who are the world’s leading luxury villa rental provider are ranked number one on trust pilot in the Vacation Home Rental Agency section. The company who have put truth back into travel have a score of 4.9 out 5. This score is the average from over 340 reviews. Exceptional Villas is also widely considered to be the world’s most trusted travel companies. They operate three brands within their portfolio. These include Exceptional Villas, Villas Barbados, which is a designated villa rental site for the paradise island of Barbados and Dream Ireland which operates and markets a wide selection of cottages and homes throughout the beautiful green isle of Ireland.

Alexandra Baradi who is the Owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas said “Our team have worked extremely hard to gain our client's trust and we could not be happier to have a trust score of 4.9” The company have a strict policy of only featuring properties which they have personally inspected and vetted. The Exceptional Villas highly trained team spend a large percentage of their time travelling and checking out the properties they feature on their site as well as inspecting new potential properties. The company’s mission is to provide a better service than any other rental company in the world. They are continually looking at ways that they can provide an even better service.

They spend a considerable amount of time talking with their clients both during and after their vacation. They ask in-depth questions such as what is important to them and to describe their dream vacation. Their mission is to exceed client expectations every time. The core values and philosophies of the company are integrity, honesty, reliability, dependability and a total commitment to service.

Exceptional Villas and Villas Barbados both offer a full and complimentary pre-arrival concierge service as well as a 24-hour destination concierge service to all its clients. This service involves organizing every detail of their customer’s vacation such as VIP fast-tracking through the airport, restaurant reservations, car hire, ground transportation and every detail possible to ensure that all their clients need to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the sunset or ski slopes.

When it comes to travel, trust is the most important thing, especially when it comes to deciding with whom to book. Cybercrime and online scams are experiencing dramatic increases and are becoming more sophisticated every year. The annual worldwide damage as a result of cybercrime across all industries is estimated to be in the region of 500 billion — travel and tourism represent about 8% of that. Tourism online crime is also one of the most distressing. The damage is emotional as well as financial. There are many stories about travellers arriving at a rental property found online to discover that it either does not exist or they booked through a copycat site.

Exceptional Villas have issued a couple of tips:

• Always check that the travel company has a high trust score on a reputable review site such as Trust Pilot or TripAdvisor.

Advisor.

• When booking a vacation rental, choose a company that always inspects their properties.

• Make sure the sales agent talks about both the good and bad bits about the property.

• Ask questions to ascertain they are telling the truth.

• When paying by credit card, always check the company has a secure link to process the payment.

• Take a good look at all the client testimonials.

• Check that the company has been in business for a significant amount of time.

• Look for references.

• Make sure the company has a registered physical address and phone number. These should be clearly marked.

• Last but not least, if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



