Career Sites Come to Life with Conversational Chat

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brazen and Recruit Rooster by DirectEmployers today jointly announce a strategic partnership to create best-in-class conversational career sites. The career sites will integrate Recruit Rooster's design and technology solutions with Brazen's comprehensive conversational recruiting platform to offer candidates highly engaging, personalized, and interactive experiences with recruiters, sourcers, and hiring managers.Recruit Rooster is a recruitment marketing and creative solutions provider aimed at helping employers establish a prominent web presence to appeal to targeted and specialized job seekers. Brazen, a conversational recruiting platform, helps employers create amazing pre-application candidate experiences through a variety of chat-based recruiting tools like recruiting chatbots, VideoBot, and live chat – all aimed at giving job seekers more ways to start conversations with employers. Together, Recruit Rooster and Brazen have created best-in-class conversational career sites helping recruiters and employment branding specialists turn static web pages into dynamic, immersive, and engaging experiences for job seekers and candidates.“In today’s hiring environment, the employers that can shape perceptions and build relationships with job seekers are the ones that are winning the war for talent. And it starts with creating a highly engaging and interactive career site,” said Heather Hoffman, Chief Operating Officer at Recruit Rooster. “That’s why we are so thrilled to join forces with Brazen and breathe some conversational life into career sites to allow employers to engage more with their job-seeking audiences.”Employers spend a significant amount of money getting job seekers to their respective career sites, so it is crucial to keep them there. The new conversational career sites will give job seekers and candidates the ability to engage with both human and bot the moment they have questions and without having to navigate endlessly through the career site. This partnership will also give employers deep insight into where they should be allocating their recruitment dollars by aligning the strategic value of their open jobs with the traffic and engagement they get on each job opening.Ashley O’Connor, VP of Partnerships and Sales at Brazen, added, “Brazen pioneered the use of chat to help employers engage talent. Our partnership with Recruit Rooster makes the conversation the focal point of the career site, which we know from experience is exactly what top candidates expect. Combining our best-of-class conversational recruiting platform with Recruit Roosters customizable career sites crafts powerful, integrated solutions for employers. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Recruit Rooster."To learn more about how Recruit Rooster and Brazen can help you find more candidates and start conversations, email joe.matar@brazen.com. And make sure you check out our latest video here: https://vimeo.com/375761092 About BrazenBrazen creates amazing pre-application candidate experiences by giving recruiters a variety of chat-based recruiting tools like VideoBot, QuickChat, scheduled chat, chat virtual career fairs and recruiting chatbots. By providing more options for candidates to connect with recruiting teams other than the traditional ‘Apply Now,’ Brazen is converting candidate interest into quality hires at twice the industry standard and in half the time. Brazen’s conversational recruiting platform is designed specifically for talent acquisition and is used by the world’s most respected companies including CVS Health, Northrop Grumman, Starbucks and KPMG. Brazen has been the leading provider of chat-based recruiting software since 2013.About Recruit Rooster by DirectEmployersRecruit Rooster is a wholly-owned subsidiary of DirectEmployers Association that is expanding recruitment marketing and creative services to offer new tools to win the best candidates. Recruit Rooster evolves with the recruitment marketplace giving employers more than a just great jobs page by providing creative services like video content and more to communicate your company’s culture to prospects. It’s the recruitment marketing employers trust, made even better.

