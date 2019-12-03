SageSure Insurance Managers Partners with Quantemplate for Data Management

Through Quantemplate’s platform for data preparation, storage and business intelligence, SageSure is able to support business strategy and growth initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantemplate , a leader in self-service cloud-based automated data solutions for the (re)insurance industry, today announced that SageSure Insurance Managers , the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the United States, has selected the Quantemplate platform for its growing data preparation and organization demands.

SageSure uses the Quantemplate platform to enable the continued growth of the business, following a rapid expansion of products offered, geographies served, partners, and distribution channels. By utilizing the self-service data preparation and storage across the entire company the platform is helping to democratize data and make it accessible to the entire SageSure team.

Quantemplate has worked with SageSure to customize the platform’s dashboard views and capabilities to address the Company’s specific needs for data storage, reporting and analysis. These customized views and analytics will also support the Company’s continued growth trajectory, allowing SageSure to quickly and flexibly respond to the changing business requirements and the increasing complexity of the data.

“Quantemplate is giving us a way to quickly disseminate data to people across the organization who needed it,” said David Finocchiaro, director of financial analysis at SageSure. “Previously, our reporting team would have to manually gather data and generate individual reports to address department requests, but with Quantemplate, we’re able to quickly give those people access to the data that they need in order to make more informed decisions.”

SageSure develops competitively priced property insurance products for its highly rated carrier partners and distributes these products through a growing network of insurance agents and brokers. It’s vital for those across the company to have access to data that can drive decisions for new products and services.

“We are excited to work with SageSure and continue to build out our platform to meet the needs of the industry and the specific use cases of our customers,” said David Lundgren, CEO of Quantemplate. “SageSure, among others, continues to validate the value of the Quantemplate platform by enabling them to grow the business, empower resources to focus on value creation activities and become operationally efficient.”

About Quantemplate

Quantemplate is a leading provider of self-service, cloud-based automated data solutions designed specifically for the (re)insurance industry. The Company's data integration and analysis platform uses machine learning to transform complex, data into actionable insights that are accessible, in real-time, to the entire organization. Through the platform, (re)insurers are able to expand business, reduce costs, preserve data integrity and create competitive customer and segment-centric solutions for the market. Quantemplate serves (re)insurance segments where data integration is critical including commercial property insurance, programs and specialty/casualty reinsurance. For additional information, please visit www.quantemplate.com or follow Quantemplate on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About SageSure Insurance Managers

SageSure Insurance Managers is the largest independent residential property managing general underwriter in the United States. SageSure develops competitively priced property insurance products for its highly rated carrier partners and distributes these products through a growing network of insurance agents and brokers. SageSure offers 41 products in 14 states, managing nearly all operations for more than 275,000 customers. For more information, please www.sagesure.com.

