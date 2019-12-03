SophosLabs Intelix, a Cloud-Based Threat Intelligence Platform, is Now Available

Allows on-demand API access to turnkey cyberthreat expertise

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity solutions, today announced the availability of SophosLabs Intelix, a cloud-based threat intelligence and analysis platform that enables developers to build more secure applications. With SophosLabs Intelix, developers can make API calls into the platform for turnkey cyberthreat expertise that assesses the risk of artifacts such as files, URLs and IP addresses. The platform continuously updates and collates petabytes of real-time and historical intelligence, including: telemetry from Sophos’ endpoint, network and mobile security solutions; data from honeypots and spam traps; 30 years of threat research; predictive insights from machine and deep learning models; and much more.



Through the use of secure RESTful APIs, developers can directly tap the platform with file submissions for static and dynamic analysis, queries on file hashes, URLs, IP addresses, and Android applications (APKs) to proactively answer questions like, “Is this file safe? What happens if I open or execute it?” or “Is this link safe? What happens if I call this URL?” SophosLabs Intelix is available through the AWS Marketplace and includes several free tier options, allowing developers to immediately access and start using the intelligence platform.

“Sophos is building a global community around its APIs to spark innovation among developers. By exposing a variety of intelligence from SophosLabs directly through RESTful APIs, we’re making it simpler than ever before to quickly and easily integrate threat intelligence into new and existing applications and operations,” said Joe Levy, CTO, Sophos. “With SophosLabs Intelix, we’re lowering the barrier to realize analysis for anyone developing an application or platform. The information breadth and depth are also valuable for IT admins, researchers, security analysts, or students in need of top-tier threat intelligence.”

SophosLabs Intelix offers three key service features:

Real-time Lookups : Enables quick classification of artifacts with direct access to the latest SophosLabs intelligence by querying file hashes, URLs, IPs, or Android application thumbprints. Reputation scores identify known bad and known good files, as well as those in the grey area

Static File Analysis : Leverages multiple machine learning models, global reputation, deep file scanning, and more without needing to execute the file in real time

: Leverages multiple machine learning models, global reputation, deep file scanning, and more without needing to execute the file in real time Dynamic File Analysis: Provides dynamic file analysis and classification capabilities through execution and instrumentation of submitted files in sandboxes, utilizing the latest runtime detection techniques to reveal true behaviors of potential threats

Pay-as-you-go options for more advanced research are also available through the AWS Marketplace and part of the Sophos Cloud Security Provider (CSP) program for channel partners. More information is available at https://api.labs.sophos.com/ and https://www.sophos.com/intelix .

