Artificial Turf Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024

A New Market Study, titled “Artificial Turf Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Artificial Turf Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Turf Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Turf Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Overview

The artificial turf market is booming today due to increased demand from people who want some greenery in their daily living spaces. This turf is essentially a surface that is made of synthetic polymer fibres like polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyamides and that are made to look like natural grass. It is used for a variety of purposes such as in sports arenas for sports that are originally played on grass, sports lawns, homes, restaurants and for landscaping as well.

Due to the potential advantages offered by these artificial turfs, it increases the scope of its applications in the market. One of the main factors that is driving the growth of this market is the fact that artificial turfs are eco-friendly and extremely easy to maintain. Also, an increase in disposable income in developing countries has increased the purchasing power of people which has led to the increased use of artificial turfs in landscaping.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4028319-global-artificial-turf-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Artificial Turf market. This report focused on Artificial Turf market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Artificial Turf Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The Following Key Manufacturers Are Covered:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf (Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

Segmentation

The artificial turf market can be segmented on type, application and material.

Based on type, the market can be divided into:

• Tuft Grass< 10 type

• Tuft Grass >10 and <25 type

• Tuft Grass >25 type

Based on the application of the turfs, the market can be divided into:

• Sports

• Landscaping

Based on material, the market can be segmented into:

• Polyethylene

• Polypropylene

• Polyamids

Among these segments, the polyamides are expected to be the most lucrative in the forecasted period as they are stronger than the other two material types. Also, the polyamide grass fibres hold colour for a longer duration, have a higher melting point and offer excellent wear resistance.

Regional Analysis

Among the world regions, Europe is said to have the highest market share with the UK being the largest market for artificial turf products. Another European country that is a leading market for these turfs is France due to many synthetic pitches installed across the country that use these turfs.

However, the Asia-Pacific artificial turf market has witnessed rapid growth in the past few years and is expected to continue this growth in the forecasted period as well. This growth is driven by factors such as rapid urbanisation, growing infrastructure, an increasing number of sports stadiums, water scarcity and improved lifestyles.

Industry News

There have been newer materials that are being to used to make artificial turf products and these are expected to dominate the market in the next few years. The introduction of monofilament yarns and are said to offer fierce competition for the existing materials in the market. There is continuing research to develop different solutions to produce infill materials, materials that will give stronger but softer fibres. This will not only drive growth in the forecasted period but also help many players strengthen their positions in the market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global Artificial Turf Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4028319-global-artificial-turf-market-data-survey-report-2013-2025

Report Summary:

In the first section, the Global Artificial Turf Market report presents industry overview, definition, and scope. The second part briefs about the Global Artificial Turf industry bifurcation by Type, Application and Geographical regions. The top industry players, revenue analysis, and sales margin are explained. The production and consumption scenario is specified.

The SWOT analysis by players, the growth rate for each type, application, and the region is covered. A 5-year forecast Global Artificial Turf industry perspective will lead to profitable business plans and informed moves. Towards, the end data sources, research methodology, and findings are offered.

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.