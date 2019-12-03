KORE Wireless Selects NetNumber to Expand As-a-Service Infrastructure

Support Global IoT Network

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today its TITAN Platform has been selected by KORE Wireless, which provides “as-a Service” infrastructure for mobile access, applications and connectivity services. The company delivers and supports voice, data, SMS, content, multi-IMSI and eSIM products to enable billions of connections for IoT, MVNO and Corporate Mobile solutions. In December 2018 KORE Wireless, the largest global independent IoT solutions provider, announced the acquisition of ASPIDER-NGI to expand its ability to deliver managed connectivity services and solutions to customers.

NetNumber delivers a portfolio of services and capabilities that span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G-future G delivered on the industry’s first All-G signaling platform called TITAN. KORE Wireless has selected the NetNumber HSS and HLR subscriber data management (SDM) applications on the TITAN platform to enable 4G data and VoLTE services as well as to help customers connect their millions of IoT devices. Because TITAN provides these applications through software rather than costly hardware components, it is especially suited to the unique characteristics of IoT and M2M traffic. The virtualized environment provided by TITAN provides the ability to scale up and down based on transaction volumes. TITAN customers can invest in an architecture that grows as their business grows, maximizing CAPEX investment.

“Our As-a-Services business requires the ability to support 2G and 3G legacy as well as next-generation network technologies like 4G and 5G,” explained Marco Krouwel, managing director EMEA at KORE Wireless. “The NetNumber TITAN Platform provides an easy transition path, enabling us to deliver new connectivity services and solutions. To support IoT business requirements, we need an infrastructure that can scale and handle both humans and devices as subscribers. The NetNumber platform is ideally suited for supporting our diverse business requirements.”

The NetNumber TITAN platform delivers a common, virtualized infrastructure for all signaling control, routing policy enforcement and subscriber database services in the network. It uniquely delivers centralized provisioning and management combined with a powerful distributed, in-memory database replication method that enables all signal processing to happen at the optimal location in an operator’s network. Integrating additional applications from the NetNumber portfolio onto the platform is done via a simple software download. TITAN is transforming how operators delivers new services to their customers while significantly simplifying the network core and reducing operating costs.

“Companies like KORE Wireless that deliver diverse solutions to a variety of customers need a simplified signaling architecture that can scale and offer unprecedented security,” explained Matt Rosenberg, NetNumber chief revenue officer. “NetNumber TITAN integrates multiple network functions into a single virtualized infrastructure. TITAN enables customers to deploy the network functions needed for today’s service offerings as well as future ones, resulting in a network that can evolve and scale as business grows. Advanced security capabilities protect the signaling network against the latest security threats, scam and fraud.”

Learn more about NetNumber TITAN at http://netnumber.com/products/titan/ or by contacting sales@netnumber.com.

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings 20 years of experience delivering platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private LTE and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s first All-G signaling platform called TITAN. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions secure networks against current/emerging threats.

