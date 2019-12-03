Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Global Forecast To 2024

Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Industry

Description

Direct-fed microbials, also called probiotics, are live beneficial organisms that are included in the diet of animals to promote growth and development. These beneficial organisms help to modulate the immune response of animals and prevent the growth of pathogenic organisms in the animal gut. The use of probiotic organisms is replacing antibiotic usage to enhance the health and performance of livestock animals. The administration of these products plays an important role in feed digestibility and nutrient absorption, which promote the growth of animals. This can mean reduced cost of production. A huge variety of organisms belonging to different species such as lactobacillus and bifidobacterium are used widely by many animal producers.

Major factors contributing to the market’s growth are the rise in global meat and milk consumption and a drive for increased profitability in animal production at the same cost. Due to growing human population and increase in demand for proteinous diet, there is a rise in demand for meat and milk. Direct-fed microbials help to enhance the production of meat and milk in animals such as cattle and poultry. Hence, the rise in milk and meat consumption has increased the use of these beneficial organisms. Probiotic organisms help to enhance nutrient absorption by breaking down complex compounds, which in turn reduces the cost of animal production and increases the profitability of the animal producers. The varying regulations and increasing cost of production can hinder the market growth. Due to lack of proper definition, the regulations and guidelines vary with different countries and there is absence of any international standards to follow in the production of these products. These factors restrain the use of direct-fed microbial products and reduce the adoption rate. A ban on the usage of antibiotic growth promoters and rise in animal health concerns are some of the major factors that can promote growth opportunities and open new avenues for market growth.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2963553-direct-fed-microbials-dfm-global-markets-to-2022

The direct-fed microbials market is categorized into three major segments based on product type, namely, lactic acid bacteria, bacillus, and other organisms. Lactic acid bacteria are further classified into lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and streptococcus thermophilus. Bacillus is further bifurcated into bacillus subtilis and bacillus licheniformis. Other organisms include propionibacterium, prevotella bryantii, and other live organisms. The lactic acid bacteria segment registered revenue of REDACTED in 2016 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to attain revenue of REDACTED by 2022. Due to the ease of use and diverse benefits of using lactic acid bacteria in animal production, this segment is also the fastest growing segment.

The global direct-fed microbials market based on livestock is categorized into five categories namely, swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other livestock animals. Other livestock animal is further bifurcated into pets and equine. The poultry segment accounted for revenue of REDACTED in 2016, registering a CAGR of REDACTED. This segment is anticipated to project revenue of REDACTED. However, the employment of direct-fed microbial products in poultry farms has increased in recent years due to the rise in demand for poultry meat for its high nutrient content. The poultry segment registered a CAGR of REDACTED indicating a rapid growth among all livestock animals.

Report Scope:

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global direct-fed microbials market by product type, livestock, form, and geographic markets. The report includes key direct-fed microbial products that are used for animal production. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers. The report includes an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global direct-fed microbials market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will focus on extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and China. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

The direct-fed microbials market is mainly segmented into four major components: product type, livestock, form, and by region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into lactic acid bacteria, bacillus, and other organisms. Lactic acid bacteria are further classified into lactobacilli, and streptococcus thermophilus. Bacillus is further bifurcated into bacillus subtilis and bacillus licheniformis. Other organisms include propionibacterium, prevotella bryantii, and other live organisms. On the basis of livestock, the market is categorized into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other livestock animals. Other livestock animals include pets and equine. On the basis of form, the global direct-fed microbials market is further bifurcated into dry and liquid form. The market is segmented by geography into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). ROW includes countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, South Africa, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2963553-direct-fed-microbials-dfm-global-markets-to-2022

Report Includes:

- 31 data tables and 59 additional tables.

- An overview of the global market for direct-fed microbials (DFM).

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

- Details pertaining to the direct-fed microbial types, forms, applications, and end uses that appear to have commercial potential, and quantitative estimates of their current and future sales.

- Examinations of the market dynamics, government regulations, and recent technological developments.

- Information on the synthesis and manufacturing of direct-fed microbials.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.

Adisseo

American Biosystems, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Bentoli Inc.

Bio-Vet

Biomin Holding Gmbh

Biowish Technologies

Calpis Co. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Hansen Holding

Conklin Co. Inc.

Direct Biologicals Inc.

I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.

Evonik Industries Ag

Jbs United

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Lallemand Inc.

Novozymes

Novus International Inc.

Nutraferma

Protexin

Provico Pty. Ltd.

Strong Microbials

Synbio Tech Inc.

Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.