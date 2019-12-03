Global Fashion Tech Startups Report, 2010-2019
The scope of this report is focused on investment in fashion tech start-ups and the key areas that are driving industry growth, allowing these start-ups to succeed.
The report also explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions. The scope also includes analysis of investment in fashion tech start-ups based on regional markets.
The start-ups considered for this study started after 2010. Fashion tech scale-up investment for 2017-2018 is included here, but the investment for these scale-ups began prior to 2010. Data from the Tech Scale-up Europe report was also considered.
The report includes:
- Discussion of range of financing routes and life cycle of a startup focusing on the fashion industry
- Underlying details of fashion tech start-up ecosystem categories, which include nascent ecosystem, advancing ecosystem, and the mature ecosystems
- Regional landscape covering current investment scenario and future growth prospects for fashion tech start-ups in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and emerging economies from Rest of the World
- Profile description of some of the renowned fashion tech start-ups ranging from deep tech to normal e-commerce sites
This document is a special report focused on global fashion tech start-up investment. The goal of this document is to provide a more in-depth look at fashion tech start-ups that are expected to play a major role in the future. More specifically, objectives include identifying companies that are innovative players in the fashion space and start-ups that are attracting investment and dominate the market.
This report profiles major start-ups in the fashion tech space and explores the underlying technologies driving industry growth. It also highlights the various business models adopted in the fashion tech industry and covers investment trends present in various regions.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Intended Audience
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Start-up
- Scale-up
- Types and Routes of Financing
- Grants
- Debt Financing
- Equity Financing
- Hybrid Financing
- Life Cycle of Start-ups
- Idea Validation/Pre-seed Stage
- Seed Stage
- Growth/Scale-up Stage
- Steady Stage
- Fashion Tech Start-up Ecosystem Categories
- Nascent Ecosystem
- Advancing Ecosystem
- Mature Ecosystem
- Tech Start-up Business Models: Fashion Industry
- Holding Companies
- Marketplaces
- Subscription Commerce
- Reverse Commerce
- Sharing Economy
- Fashion Tech Start-up Failure
- Notable Investments (2016-2019)
- Early and Late stage Investment
Chapter 4 Regional Landscape
- Introduction
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
- Bink
- Bucketfeet (Threadless)
- Catchoom
- Cashmere App
- Cherrypick
- Everlane
- Eyefitu
- Fit Analytics
- Fitcode
- Frank & Oak
- For Days
- FYND
- HUUB
- Intelistyle
- Lookcast
- Lyst
- Luca + Danni
- Mac & Mia
- Moda Operandi
- Narrativ
- Olivela
- Outdoor Voices
- Pockethighstreet
- Poshmark
- Presize.Ai
- Pttrns.Ai
- Return Logic
- Savage X Fenty
- Save Your Wardrobe
- Shoekonnect
- Sizolution
- Solely Original
- Spott
- Stitch Fix
- Thread
- The Realreal
- Tooso (Coveo)
- Unmade
- Wide Eyes Technologies
- Yosh.Ai
