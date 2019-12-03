Kennel Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Kennel Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Kennel Software Market 2019

Industry Overview

Kennels are basically dog-houses or special compartments built either separate from of within homes. These are meant for keeping pet dogs but could house any pet given the basic functionalities that they offer. Kennel software is a sophisticated web-based pet care software solution that is designed to help manage pet daycare, grooming, boarding, training, retail, and related services. These solutions help pet owners to avail a hassle-free experience when it comes to taking care of the needs of their pets and other pet care services.

Market by Top Kennel Software Companies, this report covers

Pawtracker

Dog Biz Pro

Time To Pet

Kennel Connection

123Pet Software

KennelMate

Happy Go Mobile

PawLoyalty

Atlantis

Gingr

ProPet

iMagic Kennel Reservation

Pet Manager

PetCloud

The rising trend among pet owners worldwide to use automated systems and software to monitor and keep a tab on pet activities is a major factor driving this market. Most types of kennel software provide options, such as appointment management, calendar management, customer management, and photo management. While the connected nature of these software helps centralize the client and pet records for companies, they can also automate client communication and optimize operations with powerful features like management systems and automated appointment reminders and text

confirmations along with robust inventory management.

With the increased development of mobile platforms and applications that can be easily synced and used from a smartphone, the market opportunity for kennel software coupled with the increasing trend in pet adoption is set to see rapid growth in the coming years. This report on global kennel software market studies the market status and outlook of global and major regions giving a complete study of the key players, countries, product types and end-users. The key players have been profiled based on the business data and market share values from the period 2017-18.

Market Segmentation

The main criteria used for the classification of the key kennel software market segments are the product type and the applications they are used for. While the functionality of the variety of products the market offers remains the same, the additional features and the platforms that they operate on make for a categorical study.

The main segments based on the type are:

Cloud-Based - connects to a cloud-storage system via internet connectivity to make use of online resources.

Web-Based - uses services over IP and provides website compatibility.

The major segments in this market based on the applications can be divided into:

Home Use - designed for a single person's private use.

Commercial Use - designed for service providers and suppliers in order to help them in ease of business.

Regional Overview

The Asia-Pacific region will take over more market share in the following years, especially with China and fast-growing regions such as India and Southeast Asia making inroads into the market. North America, especially the United States, will still be a major player in the kennel software market. Changes in the policies of the US may affect the development trend of this pet care software. Europe also plays an important role in the global market. The market segmentation by regions covers Europe (UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Italy), North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Korea, India, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), and the Middle East and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Industry News

Wiggles, a pet-care platform founded with the aim of introducing transparency regarding associated costs with various aspects, such as medication, nutrition, and healthcare in the pet industry, has raised angel funding of over US$1 million from HNI’s including Nachikhet Deshpande, COO of L&T Infotech, Aparna Badkundri, Director of Dell Computers, Sachin Phadke, MD of Vetbiochem India, Abhay Amrute, Senior Partner with IIFL Wealth Management Ltd., Satish Billakota, VP of Europe Cognizant, and Risshee Tandulwadkar, Founder of Solo Stem Cell Clinic.

