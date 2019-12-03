AIM Opens Admission Process for PGDM Courses

Registration is open for PGDM aspirants for the academic year 2020-2022

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia – Pacific Institute of Management, one of the best PGDM institutes in Delhi-NCR has opened admissions to the 2020 – 2022 batch for full- time PGDM General Programme, PGDM in Marketing, International Business and Financial & Banking Services which are approved by AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education).The admission process is open for the candidates possessing a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognised university. Besides this, it is also open for final year students whose result will be declared before September 2020, and for industry professionals with relevant work experience.Commenting on the opening of the admission process, Dr. Surabhi Goyal (Director officiating) and Dr. Anindita Sharma (Chairperson- Placement) of AIM said, “Enrolling for higher studies like PGDM is an important decision in the students’ life. There is no instant elevator to success in the management industry. Thus, we are pleased to announce the opening of the registration process for PGDM courses, which will act as taking a step further in the ladder of their career.”“Recognised as one of the best PGDM institutes in Delhi, we provide the world class education and unparalleled infrastructure facilities to students. Since the corporate industry is evolving at a fast pace, we help the students in adapting to the industry requirements and understanding the multiple facets of a business. Our teaching methodology has proven to build a strong future of students in the present competitive landscape,” they added.Interested candidates can apply online on AIM’s website and fill up the essential credentials with a registration fee of Rs. 1000 for a successful application process.Ranked 7th amongst all B- Schools in North Zone of India, AIM is extremely particular about its selection process. The candidates must have appeared in CAT /MAT/CMAT/XAT/ GMAT 2019 examination, with a valid scorecard. The final cut off for admission in AIM will be generated based on GD/PI, the score obtained in the management exam and the past academic credentials. The first round of GD/PI starts from December 2019 onwards.The GD/PI process starts in the month of December to make the serious management aspirants secure their seat and skip the last minutes rush, which generally happens once the IIM declares CAT result. Shortlisted candidates will be provided with an offer letter. The second round of GD/PI will start in March 2020.About AIMAsia-Pacific Institute of Management (AIM) is one of the top 10 private B- schools in India. Established in 1996, the institute has successfully carved a niche as one of the best PGDM institutes in Delhi. It offers the most sought after PGDM courses to the aspirants and lays a strong foundation to build a sustainable career in management. Its ethos of professionalism and world-class excellence in business administration has ranked it 7th amongst all B – schools in Delhi/ NCR in the Business today 2019 ranking.For more information, please visit https://www.asiapacific.edu/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.