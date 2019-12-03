Tarmac chooses HFX Autotime to manage staff hours and keep quarry operations running smoothly

Automated Time & Attendance clocking in system from HFX Autotime reduces admin and improves efficiencies of workforce scheduling

Having a T&A system that accurately records workforce hours ensures fairness and transparency,accurately works out different payment rates for skill sets and overtime, and helps with health and safety” — Nicola Smart, COO, HFX

HERTS, UK, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX Autotime , one of the UK’s leading developers of SaaS Cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that Tarmac has recently invested in its Time & Attendance (T&A) solution to manage staff working hours at its site Swinden Quarry in the Yorkshire Dales. Staff clock into work on-site using a proximity fob with an installed reader machine that accurately tracks start and finish time. The administration team cites significant time savings reconciling hours with salary payments, as well as ensuring accurate and timely overtime payments.Staff have welcomed the system as it provides an accurate account of working hours according to the shifts completed. Located centrally on the quarry site, near to the canteen and changing rooms, the new system enables staff to clock in easily as they arrive and change for a shift and clock out when they finish. The HFX Autotime solution replaced the existing clocking in-and-out system that was difficult to use and failed to deliver accurate readings of employee attendances and absences.Miquette Curtin, Administrator at Tarmac explained: “We wanted a new Time & Attendance (T&A) system that could capture working hours accurately and HFX Autotime does just the job. HFX Autotime has significantly reduced the time it takes to reconcile working hours – it has made it much easier and faster. Since implementing the system nearly twelve months ago it has definitely made a difference to our administration team and staff.”Reports from the system ensure that HR has details of hours worked, absence, and holidays, making it easier to keep track of employee costs and staff wellbeing. As well as managing staff working hours to calculate salaries, HFX Autotime has also been of benefit to record attendance to help comply with on-site Health & Safety legislation.Nicola Smart, Chief Operating Officer of HFX Autotime added, “Managing a workforce that works different shift patterns and hourly rates can be challenging for companies like Tarmac to ensure optimum efficiency and productivity, while managing costs. Having a system that accurately records workforce hours not only ensures fairness and transparency, the data can be used to accurately work out different payment rates for different skill sets and overtime. The additional benefit of having up to the minute attendance data also helps with health and safety and lone worker legislation.”For the full case study on how Tarmac is benefiting from HFX Autotime’s SaaS Cloud Time & Attendance system please visit: www.autotime.co.uk



