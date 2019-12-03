Global Power Bank Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends & Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Power Bank– Global Market Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Power Bank Market 2019-2026



Market Overview:

The globe is seeing a steep increase in the usage of digital gadgets that demand power time and again. It is for this reason that power reservoirs such as power banks are in great demand. A power bank stores power to recharge batteries of gadgets such as tablets, smartphones, notepads, headphones, Bluetooth speakers effortlessly. New technology emergence in consumer electronics such as artificial intelligence, IoT, wireless communication along with enhanced internet services have fueled the purchase of digital devices, thereby boosting the global power bank market to a great extent.

Today, every other person on this planet owns a smartphone. In addition, online sales channels have opened up, making distribution a breeze for marketers. All these factors have significantly contributed towards the power bank market growth however, improved battery capacity and wireless charging technology are some challenges the power bank industry should take on. Industry players are now coming up with solar power banks, creating a huge scope for market growth.

Technology is also getting cheaper. Power bank is now available at a negligible price, which prompts the users of digital devices to purchase the same. In addition, staying connected even while on the go is increasingly becoming important in today’s business world, which is also said to be a major factor propelling the market. A Power bank is now as important as a smartphone, laptop or tablet. The market in 2019 has been great and the trend is expected to continue for the next decade or so.

Top Key Vendors:

SSK Group

Intex Technologies (India) Ltd.

Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.

Lenovo (India) Private Limited

Philips India Limited

Best IT World (India) Private Limited

Lapguard

Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited

Ambrane India Pvt. Ltd.

Portronics Digital Private Limited

Sony India Private Limited

Segmentation:

The global power bank market is fragmented on the basis of:

Battery Type: Lithium Polymer, Lithium Ion

Distribution channel: Online and Offline

Power rating: Up to 4000 mAh, 4001-8000 mAh, 8001-12000 mAh, Over 12000 mAh

Price range: Low range, Mid-range, Premium range

By Battery type, Lithium Ion segment is leading.



People from across sections are increasingly buying low and mid-range power banks. However, the premium, high power rated range is also not lagging behind and is in huge demand from the business class. The online segment has been dominating owing to the vast number of e-commerce players housing various brands of power banks.

Regional Overview:

North America has been contributing greatly to the global power bank market due to the increasing adoption of digital devices by the people in this region. Asia-Pacific region has growing economies where people are buying portable devices, smartphones and other electronic gadgets. In fact, countries such as China and India have a large percentage of teens and young adults that are attracted towards new digital gadgets on the market. These factors serve as a major boost to the market growth in the Asian region. Technology advancement and new product launches have also fueled the market.

Latest Industry News:

By 2025, the global power bank market is expected to reach $14022m. According to experts, the market would grow at 6% CAGR, quite a big number compared to the previous years and anticipated to create history.

