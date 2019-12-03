JBS USA Intends to Purchase Pipestone Facility From J&B Group

Pending purchase to save more than 130 well-paying jobs and place facility on growth trajectory

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., and PIPESTONE, Minn. , Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA today announced an agreement with J&B Group, Inc., to lease J&B’s value-added meat processing facility in Pipestone, Minn., with the intent to acquire this facility in the upcoming months for an undisclosed amount. The facility was destined for imminent closure.



The pending acquisition means the facility will join JBS USA, a leading U.S.-based food company with proven expertise and a strong track record of success, protecting more than 130 jobs and ensuring the facility remains a significant economic contributor to the Pipestone community for years to come.

“We are excited to welcome the Pipestone team members to JBS USA,” said Bob Krebs, COO, JBS USA Pork. “We have worked with the J&B team under the common goals of preserving jobs and creating a sustainable future for the facility. We believe the facility’s infrastructure and accomplished workforce present a great opportunity to expand our ability to provide high-quality products to both domestic and export markets. We plan on investing in the facility and growing the business, allowing our new team members and the local community to grow with us.”

On Sept. 18, 2019, J&B Group, Inc., announced that the Pipestone facility would be sold and production relocated to its St. Michael, Minn., facility. Before JBS USA’s plan to purchase, J&B had not identified a buyer and the facility was scheduled for closure in this month.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading U.S.-based food company and a majority shareholder of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, a leading U.S.-based poultry company. For more information, visit www.jbssa.com.



About J&B Group

J&B Group is a wholesale distributor, freight logistics and protein manufacturing company. J&B continues to build on its recent expansions in St. Michael and will handle increased production there with additional equipment and production shifts.



Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

JBS USA

+1 918 521 0531

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com



