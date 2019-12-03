Angolan President sends message to Botswana counterpart

Gaborone, ANGOLA, December 3 - The Head of State, João Lourenço, sent last Monday a message to his counterpart of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, in the ambit of the bilateral cooperation strengthening between both states.,

The Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, as the special envoy, was bearer of the letter.

Talking to ANGOP, the head of the Angolan diplomacy revealed that the message, among others, touches on issues related to the Okavango Zambezi tourism project.

During his stay of some hours in Gaborone, the Botswana capital, Manuel Augusto had a meeting with the SADC Executive Secretary, Stergomena Lawrence Tax, with whom he discussed issues concerning the regional organization.

The Okavango Zambezi project aims to establish a trans-border conservation area and world class tourist destination in the region of the Kuando and Zambezi river basins, which cross Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

However, official notes indicate that the Okavango-Zambezi project, which is expected to become one of SADC's largest cross-border tourism initiatives, is estimated at US $24 million.

In the Angolan part, the project covers the province of Cuando Cubango, a region rich in various natural resources favourable for the development of various tourism activities, such as safaris, hunting, restaurant installation, leisure camps, among other options.

The Rivungo, Mavinga, Dirico and Cuangar municipalities, in southeastern Angola, may be some of the regions of Angola that will benefit from this cross-border project.

The southeastern province of Cuando Cubango has along the Okavango Basin the 8,000 square kilometre Mavinga game reserve and the 5,950 square kilometre Luina game reserve.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.