Launch of Humanitarian Action for Children

Who: UNICEF South Sudan Representative, Mohamed Ag Ayoya; UNICEF Chief of field operations, Mads Oyen; UNICEF field workers

What: UNICEF is launching the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal for 2020. The HAC outlines the most immediate needs for children for the coming year and how UNICEF will respond to them if adequate funding is secured. 4.1 million children in South Sudan will need humanitarian assistance in 2020.

When: Thursday, 5 December 2019, 10:00 – 11:00 (local time; GMT+3)

Where: UNICEF Office, Toto Chan Compound

Why: The situation for children in South Sudan deteriorated in 2019 because of a prolonged humanitarian situation and new emerging crises. UNICEF is committed to realizing children’s rights by ensuring access to adequate basic services, not only ensuring children are surviving, but also thriving.

Please see highlights of the agenda for the event:

*The agenda is subject to change

10:00-10:10 Welcome and introduction 10:10-10:25 Presentation of the Humanitarian Action for Children appeal for South Sudan 10:25-10:35 UNICEF workers presenting personal experiences from the field 10:35-10:45 Remarks by the UNICEF South Sudan Representative. 10:45-11:00 Media Q&A 11:00 END

The media is therefore invited to cover this event. Do please confirm your presence.



