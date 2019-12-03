Bill Brown Ford of Livonia, Michigan fights for Top Honors, #1 Ford Dealership in the World

Featuring A Complete Selection of Ford Vehicles in Livonia, MI You Always get the best deal on Ford vehicles from Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, MI

This is a huge undertaking for any Ford dealership but for a dealership of our size, it is going to take the support of this amazing community to make it happen.” — Thomas Brown

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas Brown’s family has owned and operated Ford dealerships in or near the Detroit Metro area for the past 100 years, and this year the legendary dealership finds itself locked in the ultimate Wishbone Challenge for the title of #1 Ford Dealership in the World against the two largest Ford Motor Company dealerships in the country. Make no bones about it, this year’s competition is one for the record books, right behind Ford vs. Ferrari.The race for the title of #1 dealership in the world is a battle of David versus Goliath as the same dealership in Los Angeles, California has won the highly coveted award, time and time again – actually the last 29 times in row all while the LA Auto Show has replaced the Detroit Auto Show as the most significant auto show in the US. Now is our chance to remind the folks of LA why Detroit is known as Motor City and change the cycle with a win for Bill Brown Ford!“This is a huge undertaking for any Ford dealership,” comments Brown. “But for a dealership of our size, it is going to take the support of this amazing community to make it happen as our top competition consists of several of the biggest dealerships across the country, each located in a larger region with much bigger demographic counts, and lots the size of football fields. It’s going to take a miracle for Bill Brown Ford to bring this award back to Detroit but, we’re up for the challenge if you are Detroit!”Every day the numbers go up and down as the dealership pushes towards victory. So, how can Detroit residents get involved? Bill Brown Ford will be broadcasting a daily “ Facebook live” feed to keep everyone up to date on the competition and to share special offers and discounts, some lower than our loyal customer base has ever seen! If you’ve been dreaming of having a new Ford vehicle in your driveway this holiday season, this is the sale you’ve been waiting for.“We are the underdogs,” states Matt Garchow, New Vehicle Sales Manager, Bill Brown Ford. “Today, we are ahead by 100 cars, but we could easily be behind by 100 tomorrow,” continues Garchow. “To win this, Bill Brown Ford MUST sell every single car in our showroom, and on the lot, and we just might need to get more cars from other local dealerships. But, we are committed to the giving this our best shot, and we’ve gone as far as to give our salespeople the ability to close every deal -- to make the sale at all costs, and we know that it is our staff and customers that will make the difference for us. With their loyalty and support, we will win this.”As one of the top dealerships in the United States, Bill Brown Ford has won numerous awards including the highly coveted Triple Crown Award (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) and the President’s Award for excellence in customer satisfaction in new-car sales and warranty service, fourteen times including 2019.And if you’re challenged to the family old tradition of breaking off the bigger piece of the “U” shaped bone from the turkey, put your winnings to good use and head on over to Bill Brown Ford where your money always goes farther when buying a new Ford vehicle.For the best lease deals on Ford Motor Company’s full line of cars, trucks, SUVs, and electric vehicles, visit Bill Brown Ford online at www.billbrownford.net or follow Bill Brown Ford on Facebook, Instagram , Linkedin, and the Bill Brown Blog for company updates or join in the conversation by using #BillBrownFord.# # #About Ford Motor CompanyFord Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles provide financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company, and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles, and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products, and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com About Bill Brown Ford CompanyFounded by Bill Brown in 1919, Bill Brown Ford is an award-winning, comprehensive Ford dealership located in the heart of the metro-Detroit community. Dedicated to offering fair, competitive pricing, and excellent customer service to their multi-generational client base, Bill Brown Ford is continually recognized as one of the top Ford Motor Company dealerships across the country.For a complete list of available new and used vehicles, visit them online at www.billbrownford.net or call (734) 237-3832.



